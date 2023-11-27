November 27, 2023
ESG hiring is entering ‘prolonged recovery’


ESG recruitment slumped in the asset management sector this year. But improved conditions and the need to build out teams is reviving the market

Monday, 27 November 2023 at 05:01

The lull in ESG hiring that hit the asset management sector this year appears to be coming to an end. Recruitment is heating up as economic conditions improve and regulatory burdens ease.

“I’m not guaranteeing it’s a prolonged recovery but I’m pretty sure it is,” said Neil Farrell, the founder and head of sustainable investment search at Farrell Associates. “In April 2022 the invasion of Ukraine had a profound effect on my business. We felt it almost immediately. We’ve only really started to recover.”



