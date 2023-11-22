ESFA Update academies: 22 November 2023

As schools continue to use the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) in 2023 to 2024, we encourage you to download the calculator tool to help you track tutoring delivered.

Watch our video for a quick demonstration of how to use the calculator tool.

video

For more information on NTP, read the NTP guidance for schools or view our Guide to Tutoring.

2. Reminder: R04 ILR data return (06 December 2023)

The R04 ILR data return closes on Wednesday 6 December.

It is important that you submit accurate and timely data.

We use your R04 data return in calculating the allocations for procured non-levy apprenticeship contracts for the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

For further information on data submissions please refer to Individualised Learner Record (ILR) technical documents, guidance and requirements.

3. Reminder: academies national non-domestic rates (NNDR) adjustments to previous claims

This message is for all academies in relation to NNDR.

Academies and trusts can adjust previously paid NNDR claims for 2022 to 2023 using the academies NNDR service.

Adjustment claims can be submitted up until 31 January 2024. Claims are only required where billing authorities are not submitting on your behalf.

ESFA will not, under any circumstances, accept adjustment claims after this deadline.

4. Reminder: academies national non-domestic rates (NNDR) new claims for 2023 to 2024

This message is for academies opted out of the current national non-domestic rates (NNDR) process.

Academies that remain under the old NNDR arrangements because their billing authority has decided to not implement the central payment process for April 2023, should submit new claims for 2023 to 2024 by 31 January 2024.

Claims can be submitted on the academies NNDR service.

ESFA will not, under any circumstances, accept new claims after this deadline.

The guide to pensions section of the academies accounts return 2022 to 2023 guidance has been updated.

In this update you’ll find out how to report any pension surplus deemed irrecoverable under FRS102 in the local accounts. Refer to the “Changes to the present value of the defined benefit obligation” section in the guidance.

We have also updated the field guidance for “DBO070 – Actuarial loss/(gain) – financial assumptions” in the online form.

The deadline for the submission of the AAR is Tuesday 30 January 2024. Please look on our webpage to find out how you can get in contact with us if you have any queries about your return.

6. Information: new resource for academy trusts – Financial management system (FMS) provider matrix

Choosing the right FMS software has the potential to greatly improve efficiencies in your academy trust. To help with this, we have published our new FMS comparison matrix for academy trusts to use.

You can use the matrix to compare your current FMS provider with other providers in the academy sector market and establish who offers the academies chart of accounts and supports automating financial data. Additional information is also provided to help you find your best fit should you decide to move provider.

Some of the benefits of automation are:

pre-populates a high percentage of your accounts return (AR), saving you time

completes a draft financial statements for your trust

pre-populates the budget forecast return (BFR) 2024 with your 2022 to 2023 data

This matrix is not designed to provide all the information required by schools when making this decision but clarify key features of known FMS providers in the academy trust sector and speed up the time taken to narrow down the options to create your preferred provider shortlist. The matrix will be updated regularly as and when information becomes available.

To find out more about the academies chart of accounts visit GOV.UK.

7. Information: good practice guide on academy trust reserves

We’ve published a good practice guide on academy trust reserves.

This guide provides certainty to the sector on our expectations for how academy trusts should manage their revenue reserves and define their reserves management policy.

We know there has been demand for further support and advice to the sector on this aspect of financial management, and we have consulted with the sector in compiling this guide to ensure it gives assurance from ESFA that reserves remain the responsibility of trusts, and supports them in delivering that responsibility.

We have updated the 2023 to 2024 DSG funding allocations to reflect in-year recoupment and high needs deductions.

9. Information: join these webinars on approved frameworks and see how you can save money for your school

DfE’s Schools Commercial Team is hosting free webinars on 5 December 2023 on how using approved frameworks could save you time and help your school get value for money.

Click on the links to find out more and book your place:

10. Information: Stratford-upon-Avon and Wakefield school business professional (SBP) roundtables – spaces available

Are you responsible for buying for your school or trust? There are spaces available at DfE’s Stratford-upon-Avon and Wakefield roundtable events.

If you are based nearby and would like to join colleagues from across your region to network, share your procurement issues and priorities, and find out more about the free procurement support available from the DfE, book your place now:

11. Information: getting your school ready for winter

In our latest Buying for Schools blog post, Paul McKeown from the Department for Education’s Water Strategy Team shares some useful tips to help prepare your school for winter and reduce the risk of disruption that adverse weather conditions can bring.

Read Paul’s Getting your school ready for winter blog post on GOV.UK.

12. Your feedback: take part in user research about a new Department for Education (DfE) service

DfE are working to improve your experience in finding and navigating information and services from DfE – making it quicker and easier to feel confident you’ve got the right information for your role.

DfE would like to learn about your role and how you find and use information, guidance and services provided by DfE. DfE would also like to test different names for the service to ensure it reflects its purpose and is relatable.

It will be a 45-60 mins online session.

Researchers would like to speak with school business professionals and school leaders from academies, trusts, and local authority maintained schools. If you have any access needs, we are keen to speak to you too.

The sessions will run from 27 November to 15 December 2023 with further opportunities in 2024.

You will be able to share your experience of finding and using information, guidance and services provided by DfE, and help shape the name of a new DfE service. You will receive a payment of £40 in the form of a bank transfer or voucher.

Sign-up now to take part. Your personal data will be kept confidential.