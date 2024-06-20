Equirus Wealth announces Sahil Shah as new CIO & fund manager of their Long Horizon Fund

Equirus Wealth today announced the appointment of Sahil Shah as the new fund manager of Equirus Long Horizon Fund (ELHF) and their Chief Investment Officer (CIO).In his role as CIO, Sahil Shah will be responsible for managing the asset management business and leading ELHF while also providing strategic leadership to other equity funds, encompassing investment, research, and management.

“I am honored to join Equirus and excited about the opportunity to lead the asset management team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance fund performance and contribute to the continued success of Equirus’s investment offerings,” said the newly appointed CIO.



Prior to joining Equirus, Shah served as a fund manager at Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, overseeing assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3,300 crores along with managing the midcap and multicap funds at Edelweiss.

Shah is a CFA (ICFAI) holder, and his extensive background includes roles both on the sell-side as an analyst and on the buy-side managing mutual funds and PMS, which further enriches his comprehensive view of the market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sahil Shah to the Equirus family. His extensive experience and outstanding track record in fund management are invaluable as we continue to strengthen our asset management business. Sahil’s expertise and strategic vision will play a crucial role in driving the performance of our funds and delivering exceptional value to our investors,” said Ajay Garg, Founder & Managing Director of Equirus, while expressing his enthusiasm on the appointment of the new CIO and fund manager.

Shah’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Equirus ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier financial services and investment solutions to their clients, said the company in a press release.

Equirus Group provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth products.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

