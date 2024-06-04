June 4, 2024
Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering


What happened

Weidong “Bill” Guan, chief financial officer of the right-wing Epoch Times news organization, was arrested and charged with “participating in a transnational scheme to launder at least approximately $67 million of illegally obtained funds,” the Justice Department said Monday. Guan, 61, pleaded not guilty.

The Epoch Times said it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation and has suspended Guan “until this matter is resolved.” The newspaper “effectively functions as a propaganda wing” of the Falun Gong spiritual movement, New York Magazine said, and it also became a major booster of Donald Trump and various conspiracy theories starting in 2016.

To continue reading this article…

Create a free account

Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.

Subscribe to The Week

Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.

Cancel or pause at any time.

Already a subscriber to The Week?



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Amazon app on an Android smartphone

How to Save Money at Amazon: 9 Tips & Tricks

June 4, 2024
How I Introduced My Students to Personal Finance — Minding The Campus

How I Introduced My Students to Personal Finance — Minding The Campus

June 4, 2024

You may have missed

Amazon app on an Android smartphone

How to Save Money at Amazon: 9 Tips & Tricks

June 4, 2024

Save on AMC Tickets for Your Team for Just $14 or Less

June 4, 2024
Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering

Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering

June 4, 2024
How I Introduced My Students to Personal Finance — Minding The Campus

How I Introduced My Students to Personal Finance — Minding The Campus

June 4, 2024

How This Couple Transformed a Gas Station Kitchen Into a Legendary BBQ Destination

June 4, 2024
This tool is helping people save money on a Big Mac

This tool is helping people save money on a Big Mac

June 4, 2024