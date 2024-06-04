Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering
What happened
Weidong “Bill” Guan, chief financial officer of the right-wing Epoch Times news organization, was arrested and charged with “participating in a transnational scheme to launder at least approximately $67 million of illegally obtained funds,” the Justice Department said Monday. Guan, 61, pleaded not guilty.
Who said what
The Epoch Times said it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation and has suspended Guan “until this matter is resolved.” The newspaper “effectively functions as a propaganda wing” of the Falun Gong spiritual movement, New York Magazine said, and it also became a major booster of Donald Trump and various conspiracy theories starting in 2016.
What next?
