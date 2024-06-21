Energy efficient habits that will save you money this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Alabamians use 31% more electricity in the summer compared to the rest of the nation. The appliance that uses the most energy is the AC unit.

Anthony Cook is the Media Relations principal with Alabama Power. He said there are habits you can form that will help your unit run efficiently and help you save money in the long run.

The first is to remember the 20-degree rule. Your AC unit is designed to keep your home 20 degrees cooler than the temperature outside. So if its 90 degrees, setting it below 70 is just wasting energy and money.

You can also save money by using your larger appliance like the dishwasher or washing machine late at night or early in the morning.

“We also recommend off-peak hours for large appliances like washing clothes and washing dishes. Doing that after 8 p.m. or before 6 a.m. Those overnight hours will help you use your units efficiently and that helps you save money,” said Cook.

Other habits you can form:

Running fans to help circulate air coming from the unit.

Closing the blinds to bring the temperature inside down.

Changing the air filters in your unit monthly.

Sealing any drafty areas in the house.

Alabama Power offers a variety of tools to help manage your account and track your usage. More information can be found here.

