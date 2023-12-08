Energy assistance programs and tips to save money on heating during winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are in those cold weather months which can have an impact on your heating bill.

There are several ways you can help keep your costs down and multiple assistance programs are available if you having trouble paying your electric bill.

“We are currently working with folks to help with their electric bill if they qualify for our heat and energy assistance program,” said Misty Goodwin with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee.

Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) is seeing a huge increase in the amount of people needing help with their utility bills during the colder months.

“Our program year starts on October 1 and goes through September 30, and on average we serve about 5,000 a year,” Goodwin said. “This year already alone, since October 1, and we’re just to the beginning of December, we’ve already seen over 3,000 applications come through.”

Some people are eligible for assistance up to $800 a year in payment help. Goodwin added that when it comes to the colder months, seniors can be the most vulnerable.

“If we find a senior who doesn’t have heat, who may be cold, that’s an automatic referral into our office and we have a program to go out and find out what’s going on whether that’s their power’s been cut off or their heats not working.”

Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service is another organization that ensures seniors stay warm this winter.

“At Senior Assistance Home Assistance Service, we are very in tune with taking care of our elderly during our winter months,” Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service CEO Tim Howell said.

“If a bad storm is fixing to hit, we’ll ask our clients upfront, do you have enough food to be safe? Do you have some backup heat?”

For those who don’t qualify for assistance, KUB has a few tips to keep your bills low. The utility recommends keeping your thermostat around 68 degrees. Each degree lower on your thermostat can save up to 3 percent on an energy bill.

If your power does go out, make sure to report the outage as soon as possible and have alternate lighting and heating sources.

“Put a sweater on, add some extra layers if you’re chilly, grab a blanket just so you’re not trying to heat your whole house,” Goodwin added.

“If they’ve got drafty windows, drafty doors, to be able to put something up against that.”

KUB also has bill assistance for those needing a little extra help. You can find links to the individual organizations’ assistant programs below.

KUB/TVA Rebate Program

Senior Assistance Home Assistance Service

Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee