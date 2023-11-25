Some households triple or even quadruple their electricity consumption during the home heating season. But there are several ways to save energy and keep your utility costs down without shivering through the winter.

If these chilly temperatures have you reaching for the thermostat, you may end up spending more than you’d like on your utility bills. Here are several ways to stay warm and comfortable, without making your heating system work overtime.

Start by using the thermostat wisely. Consider setting it to around 68 degrees when you’re at home and lowering it by a few degrees when you’re away or asleep. If it can be programmed, do it and make the savings automatic. If it can’t, set a reminder to adjust it around your personal schedule. Dialing in your thermostat control can add up to significant energy savings over time. Investing in a smart thermostat can accelerate those savings, especially if it’s purchased with a rebate from Clark Public Utilities.

A furnace is efficient when it gets the air it needs. A clean filter will help your furnace run its best and protect your indoor air quality. If yours is dirty, replace it. While you’re there, look for a maintenance schedule. If it’s been more than a year since the last inspection or if it sounds or smells unusual while running, make an appointment with an HVAC specialist.

Zonal heaters, like cable ceiling, wall or baseboard heaters, are usually the costliest form of home heating, and they’re quite common in the Pacific Northwest. They must be set manually, and the dials aren’t accurate. Placing an ambient thermometer in the rooms where they’re in use will give a clearer picture of the temperature and help you heat the space with greater precision.