Energy Action Days help customers save energy and money – Sterling Journal-Advocate

Xcel Energy Colorado customers who receive email notifications from Xcel Energy will soon see Energy Action Day notifications as the program expands to Colorado. The Energy Action Day emails will encourage residential customers to reduce their energy use during times of peak demand days, which are typically the 5 to 10 hottest afternoons over the summer. The notifications will include energy saving tips that will help reduce overall energy use on the system, while providing cost savings for customers. Home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill.

Customers will begin receiving introductory emails about Energy Action Days in mid-June. The Energy Action Day program has been running in Minnesota for several years. Customers can opt out of the program by clicking on the link in the email.

Energy saving tips customers might see in the email include:

• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

• Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home.

• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

• Turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.

• Running washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day. This helps keeps the house cooler and reduces strain on the electric grid.

Customers can learn more on the Energy Action Days web page.

Xcel Energy has more tips for saving money and energy on its Energy Savings Tip Page. It also offers incentives and rebates that customers can use to make homes and businesses more efficient. Information on these programs can be found at www.xcelenergy.com.