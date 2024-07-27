Empowering Students Through Financial Literacy – EastTexasRadio.com

Making financial literacy accessible

Historically, financial literacy has been out of reach for many students in the U.S. At A&M-Commerce, around 67% of students are first-generation, which means their families may not be familiar with the economic aspects of higher education and, therefore, cannot provide information or support in that area.

“Many students are potentially coming from households that don’t understand the federal aid system and don’t understand higher education, and so students don’t have that knowledge base to make good, informed decisions … ” Pettit said.

The money center brings financial education within easy reach of every A&M-Commerce student, helping them feel confident as they develop an understanding of and sense of control over their college finances. The sessions are free for enrolled students.

A wraparound approach

Uniquely, the money management center at A&M-Commerce is part of a set of wraparound services that provide student support in several areas. When it relocates to the library in August, the center will be next to the Academic Advising Team, Student Transition and Support, and the Office of Student Career Preparedness, providing a complete set of supportive services in one accessible location.

“All of these programs are considered wraparound services that we’re putting together in the same area of the library to create a more holistic approach for our students,” Yoakum said. “The shared space will create a culture of collaboration among key student support units.”

Scheduling a coaching session

Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to schedule coaching sessions at tamuc.edu/Blue-to-Gold-Money-Management-Center. Face-to-face, phone and Zoom options are available.

During the 30-minute appointment, a trained money coach will assist the student with money-related questions or concerns in a confidential, one-on-one session. Students are encouraged to schedule a session, even if they don’t know what they need help with or what to ask.

Expanding financial literacy at TAMUC

Both Pettit and Yoakum are excited about the future of the Blue to Gold Money Management Center and have plans for future expansion. For one, they plan to invite financial experts to campus for student-centered presentations on various money-related topics. They also plan to introduce a peer mentorship program where certified student mentors provide supplemental support.

The center promises to enrich students’ lives, empowering them to take control of their financial futures and equipping them for their college years and life beyond graduation. As financial literacy grows at A&M-Commerce, the university will foster a new generation of financially savvy and confident Lions.

Featured Photo: A Money Center coach assists a student during a session. Photo by Tyler Holloway | Texas A&M University-Commerce Office of Marketing and Communications