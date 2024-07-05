Empowering Kids with Money Management: Kassem Lahham Releases Your First Steps in Banking” on Amazon

MAINZ, GERMANY, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Kassem Lahham, a seasoned Private Banker and Wealth Manager with over three decades of experience, announces the release of his latest book, “Your First Steps in Banking: A Kid’s Journey Through the World of Money.” This engaging resource aims to educate children aged 9-15 about financial concepts through expert insight and interactive learning.

Written with a passion for simplifying finance, Lahham draws on his extensive background to guide young readers through topics ranging from the basics of opening a bank account to the importance of early savings. The book uses relatable analogies to explain complex ideas such as interest rates and compound interest, ensuring comprehension and retention.

Key features of “Your First Steps in Banking” include interactive activities like quizzes and worksheets, designed to help children apply theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios. Lahham also advocates for integrating financial education into school curriculums, aiming to equip future generations with essential money management skills.

“Financial literacy is crucial for future success, and it begins with understanding the value of money,” says Lahham. “I wrote this book to empower young minds with practical knowledge that will serve them throughout their lives.”

Kassem Lahham is a financial expert with over 30 years of experience advising individuals and institutions. The book, available in Paperback and Kindle formats, was launched on May 10, 2024, and is accessible globally through Amazon.

For more information about “Your First Steps in Banking,” please contact: