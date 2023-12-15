Elon Musk has dreamed of turning Twitter (now called X) into “everything app” for a long time. The X owner has often talked about his vision for the platform that he acquired a year back, saying that he wants people to be able to do much more than share their thoughts with the world on X. And earlier this year, a report had confirmed that Musk wants people to use X for financial transactions soon.

And now, reports suggest that the X chief is a step closer to turning this vision into reality.

X gets money-transfer license

According to a Firstpost report, X has successfully secured a money-transmitter license in Pennsylvania. This achievement marks the 13th such license obtained by X in the United States. The recent approval, acquired earlier this week but not previously disclosed, signifies a significant advancement toward Musk’s vision of transforming X into an all-encompassing app.

The approval from Pennsylvania, revealed through a public licensing database on Monday, grants X the authority to facilitate money transfers. This paves the way for X to introduce payment features within its platform, allowing users to send money to each otherâ€”similar to the functionalities provided by platforms like PayPal’s Venmo.

Elon Musk on X replacing banks

In October this year, a report by The Verge had revealed that Musk wants the entire world to use X as their go-to platform for everything related to finances. He also said that X users won’t even need a bank account and the application will be able to take care of all of the users’ financial needs.

The report had said that X will be able to take care of anything financial by the end of 2024. According to an audio of an internal meeting at X obtained by the company, Musk told his employees, “When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life. If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send USD 20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

These features are expected to roll out by the end of next year, Musk had said at the time.

The report also said that Musk talked about PayPal at the meeting and said that it was a “less complete” product than what was imagined by him and David Sacks back in the year 2000.