November 4, 2023
Elliott Management Sues US SEC for Records on Swaps Rules


By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) – Elliott Investment Management, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund firms, on Friday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to obtain more information about rule proposals that could affect how activist firms like Elliott do business.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in the Washington, D.C. federal court, the firm founded by billionaire Paul Singer accused the SEC of failing to hand over records that it believes could shine light on its rulemaking process.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

What we spend: Could you move to a rural town to save money?

November 3, 2023
Vinc Pichel blasts Ismael Bonfim after UFC weight miss, cancellation

Vinc Pichel blasts Ismael Bonfim after UFC weight miss, cancellation

November 3, 2023

You may have missed

Integration of AI and 5G Technology: Trends Driving the Smart Learning Device Market

November 4, 2023
Ottawa will determine how much Alberta can get from CPP: Freeland

Ottawa will determine how much Alberta can get from CPP: Freeland

November 4, 2023
'Chapelwright' – Season 2 of Stephen King horror series not moving forward, according to showrunner

‘Chapelwright’ – Season 2 of Stephen King horror series not moving forward, according to showrunner

November 4, 2023
ChatGPT predicts Bitcoin price for early 2024

ChatGPT predicts Bitcoin price for early 2024

November 4, 2023
This EV Startup Was Going to Revolutionize Making Cars — Now, It's on Life Support techcrunch

This EV Startup Was Going to Revolutionize Making Cars — Now, It’s on Life Support techcrunch

November 4, 2023
Rapid reversal in bonds and rise in stocks, unexpected week for the market

Rapid reversal in bonds and rise in stocks, unexpected week for the market

November 4, 2023