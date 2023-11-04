Eight hacks the Royal Family do to save money – from recycling paper to Ikea furniture | Royal | News

The Royal Family try to do their bit to save a few pennies, even having a few money saving hacks that they like to follow.

Many members of the family have reportedly put some things in place in their everyday lives to ensure they don’t throw away money – despite their exceptional wealth.

King Charles is known for being an environmentalist and, like his mother, he is very thrifty when it comes to the pennies.

This appears to have been passed down to his elder son and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and will undoubtedly be inherited by their three children.

Here, Express.co.uk delves into some way the royals are watching the cash.