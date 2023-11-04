Eight hacks the Royal Family do to save money – from recycling paper to Ikea furniture | Royal | News

November 4, 2023


The Royal Family try to save money where they can (Image: PA)

The Royal Family try to do their bit to save a few pennies, even having a few money saving hacks that they like to follow.

Many members of the family have reportedly put some things in place in their everyday lives to ensure they don’t throw away money – despite their exceptional wealth.

King Charles is known for being an environmentalist and, like his mother, he is very thrifty when it comes to the pennies.

This appears to have been passed down to his elder son and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and will undoubtedly be inherited by their three children.

Here, Express.co.uk delves into some way the royals are watching the cash.

1. Electric Fires

Back in the day, King George VI is said to have not bothered with heating, with it being so cold that Eleanor Roosevelt, who was wife to wartime leader Franklin D, complaining of having cold feet.

The late Queen is also known to have be cautious with the heating, especially in the grand residence that it Buckingham Palace.

She is known to have opted for cheap two-bar electric fires, rather than central heating.

2. Turning Off The Lights

Buckingham Palace is thought to have 40,000 lights – with the late Queen being mindful of how much money keeping them all on would cost.

Although with the amount, the late Queen undoubtedly would have had some help with keeping them switched off when the rooms were left unattended.

She is also known to have printed out signs for members of staff, reminding them to switch lights off as they made their way around the Palace.

Like the late monarch, King Charles is also known be cautious of this and is a “stickler for turning lights off”.

The late Queen would make sure unused Palace lights were off (Image: PA)

3. No Leftovers

A former royal chef has spoken out on his time in the Palace, stating that King Charles was always cautious about serving too much food.

He was also mindful of food not going to waste, even things such as cake.

The current monarch has also launched an anti-food waste initiative, which will be released in time for his 75th birthday on November 14.

The late Queen also favoured smaller breakfast options, often stored in Tupperware containers.

4. Recycling Wrapping Paper

It is no secret that the late Queen was not a fan of expensive gifts, even though she received many through her 70-year reign.

In order to be cautious, she is said to have saved wrapping paper and ribbons so that they can be used for future purposes.

The Royal Family are known to like to spread lots of Christmas joy, but typically opt for low-cost, humorous gifts for the festive period.

The royal children all have Ikea furniture in their bedrooms (Image: Getty)

5. Ikea Furniture

Like his father and grandmother, the Prince of Wales is trying to install money-saving hacks into his three children.

During a visit to Sweden in 2018, when the couple were only parents of two little ones, the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed that their children had furniture from none-other than Ikea in their bedrooms at home.

The couple shared that their son and daughter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both had furniture bought from the store at home.

6. Re-wear Old Clothes

The King is known for trying to install a sustainable lifestyle – and this even applies to his clothes.

Speaking previously to Vogue, the monarhc revealed that he hates throwing any clothes.

He told the publication: “I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away.

“Hence I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary.”

Prince Philip raised eyebrows in 2008 when he asked his tailor to turn his 1950s-style trousers into something a little more contemporary.

Kate wore a Zara blazer in France earlier this month (Image: Getty)

7. High Street Fashion Staples

Princess Anne previously opted for a budget break (Image: GETTY)

Budget Breaks

Back in 2014, the late Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne was offered a stay at a hotel in Scotland.

Although it would have boasted a beautiful sea-view, being a money-conscious royal, Anne asked for something a little cheaper.

The change from the original room saved her £40 on the original price.



