Education is Everything: Arvest Wealth Management

Retirement is clearly important, but planning for a future four or five decades away can be less than intuitive, even in the best of circumstances. What’s more, financial education is not taught in most high schools, leaving many people to learn about money management after they enter the workforce. Considering how important it is to start laying the foundations for one’s financial future as early as possible, it is crucial to give people the tools and resources they need to reach their goals. That is why Arvest Wealth Management is committed to bolstering customers’ financial knowledge through education opportunities and its team of dedicated experts.

Arkansas Money & Politics caught up with Eric J. Eidson*, AIF®, CRPS™, Vice President, Senior Retirement Plan Relationship Manager, about the ways in which Arvest Wealth Management is setting up clients for success.

AMP: Why is financial education relevant to retirement plan participants?

Eidson: Financial education creates retirement plan participants, and retirement plan participants become even more financially educated. I really enjoy meeting a young and enthusiastic new saver who is self-educated — that individual will likely be a plan participant at every stop in their career. More often, however, meeting with me about their retirement plan is someone’s first-ever conversation about budgeting and finances. I often see a retirement plan become the spark which lights the fire of overall financial health.

How do companies benefit from providing financial education to their employees?

A well-informed retirement plan participant is very grateful to have a retirement plan in the first place. If an organization offers a match or profit-sharing contribution, employees are that much more appreciative of their employer. I’m grateful to work with employers who genuinely want to see their employees succeed both on and off the clock.

What trends have you seen from companies that provide financial education along with a company-sponsored retirement plan?

I notice employers with lower retirement plan participation seem to have higher overall employee turnover. It’s not always the case, but I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a company with many long-tenured employees and low retirement plan participation.

What tools and resources do you use when working with plan participants?

The first line of education for most retirement plan participants is their plan recordkeeper’s website. Most providers today have what I call “financial planning in five minutes or less.” Whether that’s short articles or videos about topics related to financial literacy or self-service financial planning software, there’s a lot more out there to explore than the average person realizes.

Beyond that, we offer a library of financial education resources through Arvest’s EmpowerED program. These resources include information on many broad topics like banking basics, budgeting, mortgages and home ownership, small businesses and various retirement and investing subjects. Participants have access to explore the EmpowerED site at their own pace, focusing on topics that are of most interest to them, and they are invited to attend financial education webinars hosted by our Arvest team and third-party industry professionals, where they can ask questions and receive personalized responses.

How can financial education help address the most common questions you hear regarding a plan?

Having a personal financial plan can help participants with many of the questions they normally worry about regarding retirement, and we offer complimentary financial planning to all plan participants. Good financial education can help participants understand the importance of saving for retirement, even if it’s a small amount in the beginning. Education around budgeting can help participants determine the appropriate amount to contribute. It’s also important to let them know that they can always change their contribution amount if needed, per the plan document. Participants need to have a basic understanding of the types of investment options they may choose from so they can make educated decisions about their contributions.

What topics are most often overlooked by plan participants?

Most participants overlook the importance of topics like retirement income sources, when to draw Social Security and the need for certain types of insurance to help protect their retirement nest egg.

Where do you direct them?

We introduce them to our Arvest Wealth Management client advisors for guidance on these questions and more. Our client advisors work with a team of other Arvest associates who they can bring in to provide guidance and expertise, as appropriate, for the participant’s unique situation.

What benefits do retirement plan participants experience when they utilize the resources and team at Arvest?

They receive everything that Arvest collectively has to offer. While my expertise is retirement plans, and I offer one-on-one guidance and education related to those plans, there are Arvest associates who can help someone open their first bank account, buy their first home, plan generational wealth transfer and more. Our team helps over 15,000 participants save for retirement and gain access to holistic financial education along the way, and I feel fortunate that Arvest has so many resources for our plan participants throughout each phase of their life.

How have you seen financial education impact the lives and experiences of participants?

Every time I hear someone say, “I’m getting ready to retire,” it brings a smile to my face, because we have played at least a small role in making that happen. It’s not always at the end of a participant’s career when I hear positive feedback; however — I also love seeing a first-time saver be surprised at how much their account has grown since starting to participate in their retirement plan. I’ve spoken to people over the years who have been able to successfully purchase or pay off a home when they never thought it was possible or send kids and grandkids to college without debt. None of these successful events are possible without a solid foundation of financial literacy.

