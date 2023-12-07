Economic Uncertainty is Reshaping Americans’ Money Management Attitudes

The latest Logica® Future of Money Study explores money management trends, with a focus on how Gen Z navigates their finances.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highlights report from the latest Logica® Future of Money Study looks at the impact of today’s economy on people’s money management and includes data from a special report on debt. The highlights report examines how different generations are saving and investing, especially the newest generation of adults—Gen Z. It also covers who people are turning to for financial advice and what they are expecting from employers in terms of financial programs and money management.



The full study delves into future-oriented financial trends—offering a deep understanding of customers’ evolving financial needs and the changing financial landscape for financial brands, fintech, and other growing organizations.

Highlights from the findings include:

The top reasons people say they invest are to provide long-term financial security, build wealth and meet financial goals.

Thirty-three percent (33%) of all generations are saving less compared to six months ago in today’s economy, while 26% are saving more. Notably, 42% of Gen Z specifically say they are saving more than they were six months ago.

Areas where Americans want help with financial and investment decisions include understanding the basics of how to invest (61%), selecting investment options that align with goals (61%), and knowing how to manage money during uncertain financial times (60%).

Logica’s Future of Money Study, ongoing since 2017, provides brands with valuable insights on how people work, spend, save, and invest. This wave of the study includes a special report on debt, exploring how more than half of Americans struggle with debt—affecting their ability to cover regular expenses and save for the future. Also included in the full study is a look at financial trends by generation, how people are spending and what technologies they are using to pay, where they are looking for financial advice (including AI), and how they are working and looking to employers for financial programs.

“In today’s dynamic and somewhat uncertain financial landscape, staying updated on the consumer money mindset is essential for financial brands to connect effectively with customers, shape strategies for products and services, and enhance experiences,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research. “Through the Insights Kit, companies can access the entirety of the new Logica Future of Money study with comprehensive insights that support success across business.”

The Insights Kit includes a full report of more than 50 pages, as well as data tables, analyst time, and presentations.

About the Logica Future of Money Study and the Insights Kit

The Logica Research Future of Money Study is a twice-yearly research report that offers a detailed 360-degree snapshot of the current consumer money mindset. The online study has been running since 2017 and is conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults and an augment of 200 older Gen Zers (16-25 years old). This wave was conducted in October 2023. Access to the study is provided through the Future of Money Insights Kit from Logica Research .

Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people’s financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. www.logicaresearch.com

Media Contact: Michelle Andre, [email protected] , 415-577-8634

