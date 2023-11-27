Eating out regularly? Here are smart ways to save money at a restaurant - Money News

Who does not like tasty food? The idea is to enjoy different foods at different locations and spend time with your family. Some people love to cook at their homes while others prefer going out. Eating out can be a convenient and enjoyable way to experience different cuisines, but it can quickly strain your budget, if not managed carefully.

It is essential to ensure that your budget does not get impacted significantly. Even small expenses regularly can add up to overspending issues at the end of a month. However, it does not mean that you stop eating out completely. Here are some key tips to trim the bill without sacrificing the experience.

Plan and Budget

Before going out, plan your meals and set a budget for your dining expenses. This will help you make informed decisions about where and what to eat, preventing impulse purchases. Stick to the pre-planned budget by carefully selecting dishes and drinks.

Research Options

Research restaurants based on cuisine preferences, location, ambiance, and reviews. Use apps, websites, or recommendations from friends to select a place that fits your criteria and offers value for money .

Use Credit Cards

Some credit cards offer access to exclusive dining deals, discounts, or special promotions at partner restaurants. These offers often include buy-one-get-one-free deals, complimentary dishes, or discounted set menus, allowing you to enjoy quality meals at a reduced price.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “By using credit cards that offer dining-specific benefits and rewards, individuals can effectively save money and make dining out more affordable while enjoying the added perks that come with these financial tools. However, it’s essential to use credit responsibly and pay off balances in full to avoid interest charges that could negate these savings.”

Utilise Early Bird and Happy Hours Offers

Many restaurants offer discounted meals and drinks during off-peak hours, such as early evenings or weekdays. Take advantage of these promotions to save money on your dining experience.

Share Food

Instead of ordering individual food items, consider sharing larger platters or appetizers with your companions. This can significantly reduce your overall bill and allow you to try a variety of dishes. Lunch menus often feature lower prices compared to dinner entrées. Opt for lunch meals whenever possible to save money without compromising on taste.

Explore Budget-Friendly Options

Not all restaurants are created equal. Seek out establishments that offer affordable meals without sacrificing quality. Look for local eateries, ethnic cuisines, or family-owned restaurants. Some places offer promotions on specific days like your birthdays or during certain hours, making dining out more affordable.

Use Discounts and Coupons

Take advantage of coupons, vouchers, and loyalty programs offered by restaurants or food delivery platforms. These can significantly reduce your dining expenses.

Splitting the Bill

If dining with friends or family, consider splitting the bill evenly or paying for individual items. This can help everyone stay within their budgets. It is also cost-efficient and would not burden just one person to pay the entire bill.

Remember, eating out should be an enjoyable experience, not a financial burden. By implementing these tips and adopting mindful spending habits, you can continue to enjoy dining out without breaking the bank.