Easy trick Brits can use to save money when travelling by plane or train

AN easy trick has been revealed to help Brits save money when travelling by plane or train.

The savvy advice could help anyone from holidaymakers to commuters bank savings of up to 50 per cent along their journey.

An easy trick has been revealed to help Brits save money when travelling by plane or train

Research found snacks and drinks can cost nearly half as much more at airports and train stations.

Hungry passengers may want to nab some goodies or grab a light bite before their flight, but it might be better to stock up in advance.

It emerged high street brands including Pret A Manger and WHSmith hike up their prices across a range of items – even bottles of water.

A tuna, mayo and cucumber baguette from a regular Pret sets a customer back £3.99.

However, in Heathrow Airport, the same order scans for £5.90 – an eye-watering 48 per cent rise, as reported by The Mirror.

Meanwhile, WHSmith sells bottles of water on the high street for £2.00 – substantially lower than the £2.89 price tag at Heathrow.

A similar trend was discovered at train stations, although the average cost increase was around 10 per cent.

Research compared the price of water and fizzy drinks and found there was up to a 12 per cent rise from high street costs.

It still appeared to be cheaper buying at train stations than in airports, according to the data.

A train operating company told The Office of Rail and Road: “It should be considered that passengers at stations are a captive market similar to those at airports or event venues.

“It is therefore expected that prices in stations will be higher than average and the value for money of the offering should be viewed in this context.”

A Pret spokesperson added: “Like all retailers operating in transport hubs, we face a range of different cost pressures, including higher rents and labour costs.”

The industry giant also highlighted their additional fees to prepare food fresh daily.

They insist the brand is “still offering good value” and never “compromising on high-quality ingredients”.

Meanwhile, a WHSmith spokesperson said: “Stores in complex travel locations, such as airports and rail stations, face higher operating costs, with longer trading hours and security clearance needed for products before they are displayed, but wherever we operate, we seek to provide good value for that location.”

The company added that there are still plenty of items, such as books, that stay at the recommended retail price.

The spokesperson also highlighted their “excellent value” Meal Deals.

This comes as holidaymakers were warned of another common airport mistake that could cost them hundreds of pounds.

Many passengers find themselves leaving exchanging their travel money until the last minute at the airport.

But research conducted by eurochange compared the price offered in five of the UK’s busiest airports, and found it could leave people significantly out of pocket.

It revealed travellers could lose an eye-watering £200 when they take away €1,000 at London Stanstead – ranked the most expensive.

Their exchange rate is currently €0.9076 per £1.

At the other end of the spectrum, Birmingham Airport came in cheapest, but holidaymakers were still missing out on £155.98.

The reason for such figures is that global exchange rates are a lot steeper within terminals than in regular shops.

The best way to avoid the currency exchange swindle is to compare the rates offered by sellers in advance – and the most generous rates won’t necessarily come from the Post Office or Marks & Spencer.

Use tools like MoneySavingExpert’s TravelMoneyMax or compareholidaymoney.com to work out the best deals online and near you, based on commission charges and the exchange rate itself.

Plus, Brits have been issued a warning after one passenger was banned from their flight – over a viral packing hack.

According to TikTok users, the packing ‘tip’ involves hiding clothes in a pillow case to prevent you having to pay for an extra carry on bag.

It was thought that because a pillow is taken on as a comfort item, it wouldn’t count as baggage.

But, a traveller using the ‘pillow case hack’ was stopped by airport security – and officials resorted to calling the cops.