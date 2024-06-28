Earn, save, protect: Sun Life’s new board game teaches kids money management

PETALING JAYA – Financial services company Sun Life today launched a board game called Insurelit, emphasising the key concepts of “earn, save, and protect” to improve financial literacy from a young age.

Sun Life’s Chief Marketing Officer Tricia Loh said that the ‘InsureLit: Earn, Save’ and Protect board game was designed to encourage children aged 9 to 12 to learn about financial literacy in an engaging way.

The game incorporates terms like ‘insurance’ and introduces realistic scenarios, such as deciding whether to report a friend stealing, to teach children about ‘risk.’

“The biggest challenge in creating this board game was translating financial literacy to kids, especially the concept of ‘risk’.

“We included situational features in the game, like accidents and real-life experiences, to make these concepts relatable and teach kids the appropriate actions to take,” Loh said.

She further pointed out Sun Life’s commitment to educating children.