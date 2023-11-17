Earn Cash Back on Every Purchase With This Credit Card

You want to use your credit card rewards, but it’s too late. You’ve used the wrong card, and now she’s handing you the receipt. Keeping track of which card gives you what is a pain. It’s easy to mix up cards or leave the right one for the job at home. It feels like tossing away free money.

One big solution: a credit card endorsed by our experts at The Ascent. It gives you a flat 2% reward on all purchases. Groceries, gas, you name it. Universal cash back is a rare perk. Especially when it’s unlimited by spending caps.

Want to shop like a credit card pro? Check out the advantages and disadvantages of this special card — it’s not for everyone, but it might just be the right card for you.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers users 2% back on all purchases and an easy way to earn $200 cash rewards by spending $500 within three months. That’s the long and short of it. These two features are what make the Wells Fargo card the overall No. 1 best credit card reviewed by The Ascent.

Two more reasons to like the card:

It’s free. No annual fee. (See rates and fees).

No annual fee. (See rates and fees). 0% introductory APR. You get charged zero interest on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months with a go-to 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter.

The card isn’t for everyone, though. After all, plenty of cards offer more than 2% back on some purchases. Here are three types of shoppers who could benefit from the card’s unlimited 2% cash back rewards the most.

One-two credit card shoppers

According to The Ascent research, most Americans use one or two credit cards. It keeps life simple, and it makes it easy to track money. But there’s a catch: Most credit cards offer limited rewards programs. For example, you might only be able to get rewards for travel spending.

That limits the options of spenders. You could earn just as much by earning 2% cash back on each purchase. That’s where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card shines. It doesn’t restrict your spending categories, so you earn cash back on all of your purchases.

Example: Suppose you spend $500 a month on groceries, $200 on gas, and another $300 on various other expenses. With the Discover it® Cash Back card, you might earn 5% back on groceries at supermarkets and 1% on everything else. In one month, you’d earn $17 cash back.

But with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you get 2% back on all spending categories. After a month of spending, you’d earn a total of $20 cash back. That’s more money in your checking account. Even better, you didn’t have to think about it — you just earned it.

No-hassle shoppers

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card appeals to low-effort shoppers. Don’t want to think about which credit card gets what rewards? No problem. Swiping a credit card with universal rewards makes it easy to calculate how much cash back you’ll get. Just swipe and go.

I’m a big fan of no-hassle shopping. I’ve stuck with the Discover it® Student Cash Back card for years. It comes with rotating spending categories, but I rarely think about it in stores. I end up missing out on 5% back opportunities and using the Discover it® Student Cash Back card when others would be better.

Parents and freelance shoppers

Parents and freelancers have one thing in common: life gets hectic, and schedules become unpredictable. Predicting purchases feels next to impossible. Traditional credit cards offer rotating rewards programs, but these are only useful when you can spend on a schedule.

Don’t have that luxury? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card demolishes the barriers stopping you from earning rewards. It earns you the same percentage of cash back whenever you spend, no matter what you spend it on (shopping at Costco is a popular option).

Two huge perks

The Wells Fargo credit card offers two more huge perks: no annual fees and a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.

The zero-fee perk makes it competitive with other cards that offer unlimited cash back. Those typically charge annual fees — the Wells Fargo card doesn’t charge anything.

The 0% introductory APR perk makes it possible to easily transfer credit card debt to the Wells Fargo card and pay zero interest. This is an excellent way to halt interest payments while you search for a better source of income or pay down debt.

Don’t forget $200 cash back

Tons of cards offer you rewards for spending. But rare is the plastic that offers you $200 cash rewards for spending only $500 in three months. It’s one of the simplest welcome offers out there.

However, consider this icing. You probably want to spend more time thinking about the other perks of using the card. You could earn much more than $200 in cash back rewards over the long term. Still. The $200 bonus could be a tiebreaker, so it’s worth considering.

Is this credit card right for you?

This Wells Fargo credit card stands to benefit spenders with one or two credit cards who prefer a no-hassle shopping experience, and who identify as parents or freelancers with unpredictable expenses. It’s free and charges zero interest on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.

However, the card may not benefit spenders who prefer to rotate their cards between seasonal spending categories. If you own more than two cards and swap them out frequently, you might fall into this category.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a versatile all-rounder with a pristine batting sheet and a handful of impressive perks. It’s good enough as a standalone card, and its universal 2% cash back makes it worth looking to add to your spending lineup.