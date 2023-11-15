Earn a $200 Welcome Bonus With the Citi Double Cash

The Citi Double Cash® Card has been an excellent cash back card for years, with just one glaring weakness. For most of that time, it hasn’t offered a sign-up bonus. That put it at a big disadvantage compared to many of its competitors.

In a recent change, there’s now a sign-up bonus available with the Citi Double Cash® Card. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. It’s easy to earn, coming out to just $250 in spending per month, and it gives the card a lot more upfront value.

What also sets this card apart is that you can qualify for it even if you don’t have a good credit score. Cards with similar benefits are typically only available to consumers with good credit. If you’re looking for a new cash back card, here’s why this Citi card is one of the best.

What the Citi Double Cash has to offer

We’ve gone over the new sign-up bonus. Here’s what else you get with the Citi Double Cash® Card:

Unlimited 2% cash back: You earn an unlimited 1% cash back when you make purchases, and an additional 1% when you pay your bill on time. It’s a little different than how most cash back cards work, but you can still earn an unlimited 2% back total. Keep in mind that you don’t get the additional 1% if you pay your bill late.

5% cash back on select Citi Travel bookings: You earn 5% total on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked through the Citi Travel℠ portal until Dec. 31, 2024.

You earn 5% total on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked through the Citi Travel℠ portal until Dec. 31, 2024. 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months: In addition to being great for cash back, the Citi Double Cash® Card is also great for paying off credit card debt. You get this 0% intro APR on balance transfers completed within the first four months of account opening. The go-to 19.24% – 29.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period.

In addition to being great for cash back, the Citi Double Cash® Card is also great for paying off credit card debt. You get this 0% intro APR on balance transfers completed within the first four months of account opening. The go-to 19.24% – 29.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period. No annual fee: Since this is a no annual fee card, it can work well for just about anyone. You don’t need to worry about getting your money’s worth, because you’re not paying anything for the card.

To give you an idea of how the Citi Double Cash® Card stacks up to the very best credit cards, 2% is tied for the highest flat-rate cash back I’ve seen. The fact that it also earns 5% on select Citi Travel purchases gives it an edge, as flat-rate 2% cards normally don’t have any bonus categories.

A 0% APR for 18 months isn’t quite the longest balance transfer offer I’ve seen, but it’s close. And a $200 sign-up bonus is in line with what other cash back cards offer, even if the $1,500 spending requirement is on the high side (some cards only require $1,000 or even just $500 in spending).

How to get the Citi Double Cash

To get the Citi Double Cash® Card with the $200 sign-up bonus, apply through the link below. You’ll be asked to provide your personal and financial information. The entire application process can be completed in less than 15 minutes.

When applying for any credit card, your credit score is important. Specifically, it’s your FICO® Score that most lenders consider. But as mentioned above, Citi is fairly flexible about the applicants it approves for the Citi Double Cash® Card.

The recommendation when applying for the Citi Double Cash® Card is a FICO® Score of 580 or higher. So even if your score is in the fair credit range, you could still qualify for it. Keep in mind that your credit score isn’t the only factor considered, so being within the suggested range doesn’t guarantee approval. And if you’re not sure what your credit score is, check out our guide on how to find out your credit score.

Assuming your credit score is in that range, the Citi Double Cash® Card is worth considering. With the welcome bonus, the unlimited cash back, and the 0% intro APR on balance transfers, it has a few perks that could save you a lot of money.