July 21, 2024
Early Tesla Backer Debuts Funds Tied to Musk’s xAI, SpaceX


Ron Baron, an early backer of Tesla Inc., is deepening his embrace of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk by setting up partnerships that would permit clients to invest in two of the billionaire’s private ventures.

Baron Capital Management formed a pair of funds in recent months to invest solely in Musk’s xAI, the artificial intelligence startup that raised some $6 billion through a private stock sale earlier this year. Baron’s firm also started a private partnership to buy more shares of Space Exploration Technologies, Musk’s rocket and satellite company.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to save money while renting despite surge in costs hammering tenan | Personal Finance | Finance

July 21, 2024
Amazon Deals

20% of parents ‘think social media is better at teaching children about money’

July 21, 2024

You may have missed

Early Tesla Backer Debuts Funds Tied to Musk’s xAI, SpaceX

Early Tesla Backer Debuts Funds Tied to Musk’s xAI, SpaceX

July 21, 2024

How to save money while renting despite surge in costs hammering tenan | Personal Finance | Finance

July 21, 2024
Amazon Deals

20% of parents ‘think social media is better at teaching children about money’

July 21, 2024
A woman with light brown curly hair speaks on the phone while sitting at a table in a white kitchen. She is holding a piece of paper and has a laptop in front of her

The three phone calls that could save Australians at least $2,000

July 21, 2024
Russell Westbrook Makes Shocking NBA History Following Jazz-Clippers Trade

Russell Westbrook Makes Shocking NBA History Following Jazz-Clippers Trade

July 21, 2024
Wealth giant Evelyn up for sale as Permira seeks exit for £1.5bn

Wealth giant Evelyn up for sale as Permira seeks exit for £1.5bn

July 21, 2024