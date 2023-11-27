Early involvement with civil engineering subcontractors is paramount to saving time and money

In the fast-paced world of construction, successfully saving time and money is a constant challenge for project managers. These two resources are undeniably critical, and finding strategies to handle them efficiently is paramount for project success.

One effective strategy to stop delays and costly mistakes is to bring your civil engineering subcontractors in from the get-go of the project. Integrating these professionals into the project at its inception offers a range of advantages that significantly enhance its overall success.

Smart Planning

Early collaboration with civil engineering subcontractors allows for a more accurate and detailed project plan. Subcontractors bring their expertise to the table, helping to identify potential challenges and propose innovative solutions. This proactive approach to planning ensures that potential issues are addressed before they escalate, saving both time and money in the long run. The result is a meticulously crafted project plan that not only anticipates and addresses potential issues but also lays the foundation for a streamlined and efficient project execution.

Cost Saving Initiatives

Civil engineering subcontractors are experts in their field, which means they can suggest cost-effective alternatives without compromising the project’s integrity. Early involvement allows for a thorough examination of the project’s design and all its specifications, fostering a collaborative environment for cost saving initiatives. Plus, if you work with a civil engineering company that can offer other services such as the fitting of EV charging stations and solar batteries, you save money by not having to hire another company.

Risk Mitigation

Let’s face it – every project comes with its unique set of issues and, as civil engineers, we recognise the importance of significantly reducing the number of surprises that may otherwise emerge later in the project timeline. Say goodbye to costly delays and unforeseen expenses by bringing on the people who can spot the risks and mitigate them. Any potential headaches with materials, site conditions, and regulatory compliance will be tackled head on, meaning these issues are dealt with at the very beginning, reducing the number of issues later down the line.

Clear Communication

Your project is only as good as how effective the communication is between teams. Early involvement with civil engineering subcontractors facilitates clear and open lines of communication from the project’s inception. This ensures that everyone involved in the project is on the same page, reducing the risk of misunderstandings and delays caused by miscommunication.

Budgeting

Budget considerations are another critical aspect of construction projects. Civil engineering subcontractors bring a wealth of experience in estimating costs associated with labour, materials and equipment. Early collaboration allows for more accurate cost estimations, providing stakeholders with a realistic budget to work with. This precision in budgeting helps prevent financial surprises down the line, fostering better financial planning and control.

When it comes to construction projects, teaming up with civil engineering subcontractors early on is a must. It’s a smart move for the initial project phase and also sets the tone for the entire construction journey. Think about it: starting from detailed planning, tackling potential issues, to budgeting efficiently – getting subcontractors on board from the get-go has clear advantages. By understanding the vital role these experts play and making them part of the project team from day one, you’re upping the chances of a smooth, on-time, and budget-friendly project delivery.

Will Temperley is founder and managing director of Fortis Foundations

