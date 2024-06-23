Duke Energy: Ways to keep the bill and temperatures lower

As potentially dangerous heat rocks the Charlotte area, a utility company says there are ways to keep cool while saving money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte area is blasted by high temperatures this weekend, a spokesperson for Duke Energy tells WCNC Charlotte there are quite a few ways to keep cool while keeping the power bill down.

A few no-cost and low-cost energy efficiency tips

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat.

Run ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer, which pushes cooler air back down into the room.

Close curtains and blinds to help prevent the sun from heating your home.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a cooling system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs.

Power Manager

Duke Energy says it offers several customer products, programs and services that can help customers reduce their energy use during the hotter months of summer.

One of these programs is Power Manager. It’s a program that offers bill credits for lowering electricity use during times of peak energy demand. You can take part by enrolling a smart thermostat, A/C heat strip or residential batteries in the program.

How it works: A few times during the summer, the company may activate Power Manager to help avoid turning on additional power plants or purchasing power from other suppliers. Enrolled devices are slightly adjusted to help conserve energy.

This helps save customers money and reduces environmental impact, Duke Energy said.

The company says it only adjusts the temperature by a few degrees or less. Most of the program’s 222,000 customers report they don’t notice the shift, a spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte.

Track your usage

Customers can use the Duke Energy app to track energy usage down to the hour, day or week. The goal is to see when energy use is spiking and adjust habits that may be driving it up, the company said.

Other ways to save

Another way to save is through the Flex Savings Option. Customers can pay lower rates by shifting their energy use to times of lower demand. Alternatively, rates will increase when customer demand is high and more people are using electricity.

Income-qualified residential customers who use a lot of energy may be eligible for the High Energy Usage pilot program that offers free energy improvements that can help lower energy use. Upgrades can include air sealing, HVAC, refrigerator or water heater replacement and free lightbulbs.

There is also an income-qualified Weatherization Program for single-family and multifamily units to help save money and reduce expenses through the installation of energy conservation measures in their home. The program is open to owners and renters with owner approval.

You can visit the Special Assistance page for more information.

Home Energy House Call

A free home assessment can help lower energy use. This service can help you learn how your home uses energy and how you can save. An energy specialist will check your home for air leaks, examine your insulation levels, check your appliances and more.

