Drivers can avoid ‘unnecessary fuel consumption’ and save money with s

LQK Euro Car Parts said: “Acceleration and deceleration whilst driving can mean extra fuel is used, and this includes driving over speed bumps, so learning how to properly tackle them could save motorists a lot of money.

“Drivers can avoid unnecessary fuel consumption by driving at a constant speed and avoiding accelerating or braking too often in between speed bumps, which is when most fuel is used.”

Speed bumps are common in housing estates with the traffic calming measures in place to slow vehicles down.

Some speed bumps can be quite aggressive and force drivers to crawl to a standstill to get over it safely.

BookMyGarage, the leading comparison site for vehicle breakdown and repairs, explained that maintaining a steady pace over the bumps were critical.