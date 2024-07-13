Drivers can avoid ‘unnecessary fuel consumption’ and save money with s

July 13, 2024


LQK Euro Car Parts said: “Acceleration and deceleration whilst driving can mean extra fuel is used, and this includes driving over speed bumps, so learning how to properly tackle them could save motorists a lot of money.

“Drivers can avoid unnecessary fuel consumption by driving at a constant speed and avoiding accelerating or braking too often in between speed bumps, which is when most fuel is used.”

Speed bumps are common in housing estates with the traffic calming measures in place to slow vehicles down.

Some speed bumps can be quite aggressive and force drivers to crawl to a standstill to get over it safely.

BookMyGarage, the leading comparison site for vehicle breakdown and repairs, explained that maintaining a steady pace over the bumps were critical.

The data showed that a litre of petrol was down by 3p and diesel by nearly 4p in a boost to motorists.

However, RAC fuel experts admitted rates were not as low as they should have been based on wholesale costs.

RAC head of roads policy, Simon Williams has previously commented: “While it’s good news prices at the pumps have fallen for the second month in a row, this also leaves a bad taste in the mouth because we know drivers in Great Britain are continuing to get a raw deal as both petrol and diesel are still much more expensive than in Northern Ireland.”



