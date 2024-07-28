Don’t Waste Your Money | Save money and see more singers with music festivals | Business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you’ve been to a concert in the past two years, you know that prices are up much more than the inflation rate.

The cheaper alternative? Multi-act music festivals!

Katie Briley couldn’t believe how high Taylor Swift tickets were on third party sites last summer, topping at $600 a piece.

Music festivals are becoming more and more popular. It started two decades ago with Lollapalooza and Coachella, and has now grown to the point where festivals like Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond are featuring over 100 acts.

Tickets are topping at $300 or less!

The downside of the fun music festivals – heat, crowds, mud, and overflowing bathrooms.

Acts also play for a shorter amount of time, given there is so many compared to a single-act concert.

In addition, hotel costs often spike for the festival weekend.

Still, seeing 10 or 15 bands for one ticket prices will probably outweigh the $500 tickets for only one act.

