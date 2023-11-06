Donald Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president tests judge’s patience

Reuters/Jane RosenbergCopyright: Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

Donald

Trump is not restraining himself on the stand at all, despite numerous warnings

from the judge that this is not a political rally. His performance is classic

Trump.

It’s

been complete with boasting, with him claiming that he is more of an expert

than anyone else on real estate and that he is worth far more than what’s on

his statements.

There’s

been plenty of rambling, stream-of-conscious monologues. He isn’t so much

answering questions, but more reacting to what he feels is the premise of the

questions.

In

court, defendants usually put their emotions aside. But Trump is as animated as

ever, either appearing bored, waving his hands in frustration, or pursing his

lips. He even seemed to relish his lawyers sparring with the judge, smiling

slightly with amusement when it happened.

And

true to form, he is attacking his opponents. He had harsh words for the judge

and the Attorney General Letitia James, who is sitting in the courtroom

watching. He doesn’t seem bothered about the potential consequences.