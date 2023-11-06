Donald Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president tests judge’s patience
Donald
Trump is not restraining himself on the stand at all, despite numerous warnings
from the judge that this is not a political rally. His performance is classic
Trump.
It’s
been complete with boasting, with him claiming that he is more of an expert
than anyone else on real estate and that he is worth far more than what’s on
his statements.
There’s
been plenty of rambling, stream-of-conscious monologues. He isn’t so much
answering questions, but more reacting to what he feels is the premise of the
questions.
In
court, defendants usually put their emotions aside. But Trump is as animated as
ever, either appearing bored, waving his hands in frustration, or pursing his
lips. He even seemed to relish his lawyers sparring with the judge, smiling
slightly with amusement when it happened.
And
true to form, he is attacking his opponents. He had harsh words for the judge
and the Attorney General Letitia James, who is sitting in the courtroom
watching. He doesn’t seem bothered about the potential consequences.