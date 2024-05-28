Doing This Saved Me $80 on a Trip Abroad. Can It Save You Money, Too?

Smiling woman with suitcase typing on phone in airport

Traveling outside the U.S. gives you the chance to explore the wider world, try new foods, and attempt to decipher unfamiliar accents. But it also comes with the distinct possibility of spending a ton of money for the privilege.

I recently found a new way to stay connected on an international trip, and using it saved me $80. Read on for the details — and stay to the end for a few more easy ways to save small amounts of money that could add up fast.

It’s important to stay connected — without overspending

Being a geriatric millennial is wild — I didn’t get a cellphone until my senior year of high school (and no smartphone until I was 25!), but I couldn’t imagine my life without one now. So it goes without saying that I’d need data service on a recent trip across the pond to Northern England. My cellphone service provider is Verizon Wireless, and I’ve always been pleased with the coverage map in the U.S. — plus my unlimited data plan gives me service in Canada for no extra cost.

Traveling in Europe is a different story, however. My Verizon option was to use TravelPass at a cost of $10 per day. Since I would need service for nine days, I was looking at $90 extra tacked onto my cellphone bill for the month. Since I didn’t want to spring for this, I looked for another way to stay connected when I was off wifi.

My colleague Lyle Daly here at The Ascent had written about eSIMs and specifically, Airalo, in one of his excellent travel tips articles. Since I own a fairly modern iPhone with eSIM capabilities, I did some digging. And I ended up purchasing an eSIM with 3 GB of data (valid for 30 days) from Airalo. My cost? Just $10 — a savings of $80 over what my TravelPass tab would’ve been.

Small savings on vacation can add up

As a veteran budget traveler, I’ve found ways to save money on trip costs both large and small. For bigger savings, I’ve taken far more road trip vacations than ones requiring me to fly to a destination. But somehow, it’s the little ways to save that feel the most satisfying. Here are a few I rely on.

Book a vacation rental instead of a hotel

I have long been a fan of vacation rentals for trips more than one or two nights long. I find them more comfortable than hotel rooms, and if I’m traveling with a companion, it’s nice to have more space to spread out. But opting for Airbnb or another private rental can be a money saver, too — especially in regard to your vacation food budget. I love to cook at home, and it’s not a hardship to plan to cook simple meals while I’m traveling, too.

Booking a rental with a kitchen means you can shop at a local grocery store for cheaper meal options than you’d find from any restaurant. On my Hawaiian vacation earlier this year (not a cheap place to visit), I saved hundreds of dollars by committing to eating two meals in the condo I rented most days, and going out for either lunch or dinner.

Use public transportation or walk when feasible

I’m an American who’s lived in rural or suburban areas for my entire life, which means I’m used to substandard public transportation. I love visiting places with great train and bus service because using it saves me money over renting a car or hailing an Uber.

For that matter, if you’re physically able and it’s safe to walk to tourist destinations you want to visit on your trip, consider it. You get the exercise, the money savings, and a unique perspective on the place you’re visiting — one you’d never experience if you were speeding along the road in a car.

Bring a credit card with no foreign transaction fees

If you like to travel outside the United States, this last tip is an absolute must. Foreign transaction fees usually amount to 3% of every purchase you make in a currency other than USD, and if you’re not careful about the credit cards you take on vacation, they can make your trip more expensive.

And sure, 3% doesn’t sound like a lot, but it can add up. If you spend $1,000 while you’re visiting another country, that could come with an extra $30 charge. And I don’t know about you, but I’d rather spend that $30 on a cheap lunch in an English pub than send it to my credit card issuer. Luckily, the best travel rewards credit cards come without this fee.

It pays to look for ways to save on your travels, even small ones — after all, if you save $50, $100, $150, or more on one trip, that’s more money available for your next one.

