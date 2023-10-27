October 28, 2023
Documents to Prepare Now for Your Heirs | Personal Finance


No one likes to think about death and end-of-life arrangements. However, being prepared for the inevitable is not only a smart thing to do, it’s also a kind thing to do for loved ones.

Failing to put your paperwork in order means family or friends will have to rely on the probate court to determine the fate of your property. Depending on your state, that could entail hiring a lawyer, paying court fees and waiting for a judge to decide how best to distribute assets.

What’s more, heirs may miss out on life insurance benefits or overlook accounts because they don’t know they exist.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bury: Paying to divert trash from the dump now will save Ottawa money later

October 28, 2023
5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for newbies, ranked

5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for newbies, ranked

October 28, 2023

You may have missed

Report shows more Americans facing ‘persistent debt’ as interest rates and fees rise

Report shows more Americans facing ‘persistent debt’ as interest rates and fees rise

October 28, 2023
As the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins declines, is AI crypto the next big thing? – Cryptosaurus

As the popularity of Dogecoin and other meme coins declines, is AI crypto the next big thing? – Cryptosaurus

October 28, 2023
These 3 cryptocurrencies are making huge profits today

These 3 cryptocurrencies are making huge profits today

October 28, 2023
The little blue egg appears – The Greenville Advocate

The little blue egg appears – The Greenville Advocate

October 28, 2023
Premarket Stocks: Big Tech Earnings Could Make or Break This Market

Premarket Stocks: Big Tech Earnings Could Make or Break This Market

October 28, 2023
Are weight-loss drugs tricks or treats?

Are weight-loss drugs tricks or treats?

October 28, 2023