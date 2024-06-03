Do You Qualify for Any of June’s Class Action Settlements?

In June, you could receive payments related to data breaches, false advertising, overcharging and more by filing claims with various settlements.

Apple iPhone 7 audio problems $35M class action settlement

Apple agreed to pay $35 million to resolve claims that iPhone 7 phones are plagued with audio problems due to defective audio chips.

The settlement benefits owners of Apple iPhone7 or 7 Plus phones between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, who reported audio issues to Apple and may have paid for audio repairs out of pocket.

According to the class action lawsuit, iPhone 7 phones contained defective audio chips. These chips allegedly caused significant sound issues, including complete audio failure, the plaintiffs contend.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 3, 2024.

Crystal Bay Casino data breach $675K class action settlement

Crystal Bay Casino agreed to pay $675,000 to resolve claims it failed to prevent a 2023 data breach that compromised consumer information.

The settlement benefits consumers who received a data breach notification stating their information may have been compromised in a February 2023 Crystal Bay Casino data breach.

The Crystal Bay Casino data breach allegedly compromised current and former customers’ sensitive information. Plaintiffs in the data breach class action lawsuit claim the casino should have taken better precautions to protect customer information.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 4, 2024.

Walmart weighted groceries $45M class action settlement

Walmart agreed to pay $45 million to resolve claims it overcharged consumers for weighted grocery items.

The settlement benefits consumers who purchased weighted goods and bagged citrus in person from a Walmart store between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024.

According to the class action lawsuit, Walmart charged consumers a higher price for weighted and bagged produce than advertised.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 5, 2024.

BetterHelp refund $7.8M FTC settlement

The FTC reached a $7.8 million settlement with BetterHelp to resolve claims it shared patient information with third parties.

The settlement benefits consumers who signed up and paid for services through BetterHelp, MyTherapist, Teen Counseling, Faithful Counseling, Pride Counseling, iCounseling, Regain or Terappeuta between Aug. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The FTC claimed BetterHelp violated user privacy rights by sharing patient information with Facebook, Snapchat, Pinterest and Criteo. BetterHelp allegedly sent these companies user email addresses, IP addresses and health question answers.

The deadline to choose a payment method for your settlement payment is June 10, 2024.

Sovos Compliance data breach $3.53M class action settlement

Sovos Compliance agreed to pay more than $3.53 million to resolve claims it failed to prevent a 2023 data breach.

The settlement benefits consumers who received a data breach notice from Sovos or a Sovos customer informing them their information may have been compromised.

According to the data breach class action lawsuit, Sovos failed to protect consumers from a 2023 cyberattack that targeted its MOVEit Transfer application. Plaintiffs in the case argue Sovos could have prevented the data breach by implementing reasonable cybersecurity measures.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 10, 2024.

Panera delivery prices $2M class action lawsuit settlement

Panera agreed to pay $2 million to resolve claims it charged deceptive fees and raised prices on delivery orders.

The settlement benefits consumers who placed an order for delivery on the Panera app or the Panera website between Oct. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.

The class action lawsuit claims Panera misled consumers about the costs associated with delivery orders. According to consumers, they paid more for delivery orders than they expected based on Panera’s advertisements and other statements.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 10, 2024.

Branford Manor tenant $12.25M class action settlement

Branford Manor agreed to pay $12.25 million to resolve claims it failed to maintain its rental properties, causing apartment tenants financial and physical injuries.

The settlement benefits tenants who were listed on the rental forms at Branford Manor for some or all of the time between Nov. 23, 2019, and Nov. 22, 2022.

Plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit claim Branford Manor tenants suffered injuries and property losses due to the landlord’s mismanagement of the properties. According to the tenants, Branford Manor is liable for these damages.

The deadline to submit a claim for base payments is June 10, 2024. The deadline to submit a claim for enhanced payments is July 15, 2024.

Charter Financial Publishing Network privacy violations $1M class action settlement

Charter Financial Publishing Network agreed to pay $1 million to resolve claims it violated Michigan privacy laws by sharing subscriber information without consent.

The settlement benefits Charter Financial Publishing Network subscribers who lived in Michigan before July 31, 2016, and who had their information shared without their consent between April 25, 2015, and July 30, 2016.

According to the class action lawsuit, Charter shared subscriber information with third parties without first obtaining subscriber consent. Plaintiffs in the case claim that this violated Michigan’s Preservation of Personal Privacy Act.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 12, 2024.

Convergent Outsourcing data breach $2.45M class action settlement

Convergent Outsourcing agreed to pay $2.45 million to resolve claims its negligence led to a 2022 data breach that compromised sensitive consumer information.

The settlement benefits consumers who received a data breach notification from Convergent Outsourcing informing them their data may have been affected by a June 2022 data breach.

Plaintiffs in the data breach class action lawsuit claim Convergent Outsourcing could have prevented the 2022 breach by implementing reasonable cybersecurity measures. According to the consumers, Convergent’s alleged negligence allowed hackers to gain access to customer Social Security numbers, financial account information and other sensitive data.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 19, 2024.

Lamoille Health Partners data breach $540K class action settlement

Lamoille Health Partners agreed to pay $540,000 to resolve claims it failed to protect patients from a 2022 data breach.

The settlement benefits patients whose personal information was accessed or potentially compromised in the August 2022 Lamoille Health Partners data breach.

According to the data breach class action lawsuit, Lamoille Health failed to implement reasonable cybersecurity measures that could have protected patient data. As a result, hackers allegedly gained access to patients’ identifying information and protected health data.

The deadline to submit a claim with the settlement is June 20, 2024.

