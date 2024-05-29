Dixon Advisory to be expelled from AFCA membership

Dixon Advisory is to be expelled by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) preventing any new complaints being made against the firm.

In a statement, AFCA said the administrators have 21 days to make any submissions regarding the notice of expulsion and, pending board consideration, the expulsion is set to take effect on 30 June 2024.

The board will consider any submissions made by Dixon at its next board meeting on 20 June 2024 but flagged that the requirement for Dixon to remain a member of AFCA under ASIC has now expired.

It also noted concerns it had received about Dixon’s membership from the Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) given the membership had been extended twice since it went into administration.

Almost 2,500 complaints have been received about Dixon, AFCA said, including more than 500 since 15 Febuary 2024.

Once an AFCA member is expelled, AFCA cannot accept any new complaints against that former member.

The decision has been welcomed by the FAAA as complaints against Dixon were a major contributor to the high costs imposed on advisers in the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR). It has also previously called on Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones to clarify how long complaints against Dixon would be received.

The CLSR financial adviser levy is $18.1 million, out of a total of $24.1 million, and the ‘surge costs’ related to Dixon have been allocated to the financial advice sector in their entirety.

Chief executive, Sarah Abood, said: “The FAAA has been calling for Dixons’ membership of AFCA to be ended for some time. It has been extended twice, despite the fact the company went into administration in January 2022. This meant that complaints by former clients could continue to be made and would continue to be eligible for compensation from the CSLR, considerably increasing the potential cost of the scheme to financial advisers well beyond the actuarial estimates.

“Ending the membership of Dixon as proposed, effective on 30 June 2024, represents an appropriate and fair outcome for consumers, providing them with ample time to lodge a claim, as well as recognising that the profession is funding the compensation.”

While Abood was the supportive of the CSLR, in principle, she said problems remain beyond Dixon Advisory in how it has been funded.

“The burden should not fall on financial advisers who have done nothing wrong. It is economically impossible for the small business financial advice sector to underwrite the failures of large listed firms. The CSLR has created a situation where companies can simply walk away from a failed subsidiary, leaving the rest of the sector to compensate clients. This is a dangerous precedent and removes the consequences of poor or risk-taking decision making.”