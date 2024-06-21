Disney World: Disney World: How to plan a cheap trip, save money, a complete guide to relish the magic

Disney World cheap rates: Try booking accommodation inside property

Disney World always comes at a price, no matter how much enjoyment it gives you. Popular with all age groups, Disney World promises a magical experience for the ones who especially follow the world of Disney. It has even included certain themes that cater to other films and series, which are under the exclusive rights of Disney, such as Marvel, whose content streams on Disney’s premium streaming platform.

Planning a Disney World trip at a cheap rate is certainly not easy. However, if you are planning to go to Walt Disney World and make the most of it, try staying on the property itself, and avail their accommodation, which comes easier under a combined package, that actually comes cheaper, says USA Today. If more than 4-5 people are going, you can always ask for a bulk discount on stays, which can matter significantly when coupled with the adventures and activities at Disney World.

Disney World pro-tip: Bring your own booze

Disney World is one of the rare theme parks, which allows people to bring their own food and alcoholic beverages from outside their property. This actually means, you will be able to get your liquor bottles for cheap at shopping marts, while the food can be brought, either from your own home, or packed from a takeout nearby. Disney World’s food and alcohol prices are significantly higher than the prices outside the property, which makes this option a money-saver.



Choose vacation packages or membership discounts

If you are planning to opt for a vacation package for a visit to Disney World, they may come along with certain offers and discount codes, which can then be used to get the tickets for cheaper. Another option would be avail your entitlement under an AAA or Costco membership, if you have one, as they often contain deals around theme parks, including discounted rates, and often free tickets.

FAQs:

Where can I buy Disney World tickets?

Disney World tickets can be purchased on the official Walt Disney World’s official website, or through various third-party ticketing sites. Do Disney World tickets come for cheap?

Disney World tickets are quite high priced when it comes to theme parks but the experience it offers speaks for itself. However, you can get some discounts on Disney World tickets using some tips and tricks.

