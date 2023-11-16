November 16, 2023
Disney Management to Host Company-Wide Town Hall on Nov. 28


(Reuters) – Walt Disney will host a company-wide town hall on Nov. 28 to discuss future projects, according to an internal memo from CEO Bob Iger.

The event will take place exactly a year after Iger hosted his first employee town hall upon returning to Disney as chief executive.

Film division head Alan Bergman, parks chief Josh D’Amaro, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro, and Dana Walden, who leads the TV business, will also join Iger in the discussion moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir, according to the memo, which was seen by Reuters.



