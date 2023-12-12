Apple has cemented itself as the world’s leading tech company, known for its high-quality and stylish products. However, the price tag on these devices can often be steep. Before splurging on a new iPad or MacBook, it’s worth exploring if you qualify for a discount. Apple offers special pricing on select products for eligible students and educators. Here’s what you need to know.

Don’t Miss Out on Savings

If you are a student or educator who meets the criteria, you can save money when purchasing iPads, iMacs, and Mac products. These discounts are available through Apple’s Education Store, as well as in Apple Retail Stores and Authorized Campus Resellers.

Varying Discount Amounts

The discounts offeredApple vary depending on the product. To give you an idea, I compared pricing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and found discounts ranging from $100 to $150, depending on the specific model. It’s wise to research both the retail and discounted prices beforehand to gauge your potential savings.

Qualifying for Discounts

There are certain qualifications for Apple’s special pricing:

Employees of public or private K-12 institutions, including homeschool teachers and eligible school board members

Faculty and staff of Higher Education Institutions

Current students enrolled in a public or private Higher Education Institution and parents purchasing on their behalf

Newly accepted students enrolled in a public or private Higher Education Institution and their parents

What You Should Know

It’s important to note that Apple’s education pricing discount does not apply to refurbished products or iPhones. Additionally, there are limits on how many discounted products you can purchase each year. The limits include one desktop, one Mac Mini, one Notebook, and two iPads.

Save Big on Apple Music Subscription

For students who are not in immediate need of new technology, Apple offers another way to save money. You can get a discounted Apple Music subscription for only $5.99 per month, as opposed to the usual $10.99 for the Individual plan. With this plan, you can enjoy unlimited ad-free music streaming. New users can even sign up for a free one-month trial before committing.

Look for More Opportunities to Save

Apple is not the only brand that offers student and educator discounts. Keep an eye out for similar offerings from other companies. Additionally, don’t be afraid to ask about discounts at the checkout counter. Discounts are there to be utilized. Your wallet will thank you!

Note: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Before making any financial decisions, please consult with a professional.