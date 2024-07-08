Devices available at Attleboro library help save money on electric bills | Local News
ATTLEBORO — Does anyone out there want to reduce their electric bill?
If you have a SAILS library card, you might consider getting a Kill A Watt device from the Attleboro Public Library.
The library has two devices and each can be checked out for two weeks.
Head of Circulation Services Katie Butler said the devices are useful in determining what appliances are wasting electricity and can literally kill watts.
What the devices do is monitor electric usage for things like toasters, cell phone chargers and computers — and anything else that is plugged in all day.
Just plug the device into a wall socket and then plug the appliance into the device.
“It will tell you which appliances are wasting electricity,” Butler said. “And it could tell you how much it’s costing you.”
She said the library doesn’t use them, but they are part of the collection of “things” such as bike locks, tote bags and Wi-Fi hotspots which the library has available for two-week checkouts.
The devices have been available for at least five years, Butler said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.