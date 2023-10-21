October 23, 2023
Delhi-NCR gets co-working space for e-waste dismantlers


E[co]work has launched a first-of-its-kind co-working space in NCR’s Ghaziabad region for microentrepreneurs, dismantlers, and recyclers in the e-waste sector in a bid to institutionalize e-waste management. The licensed facility is equipped with dismantling units, storage spaces, tables, tools, office and meeting rooms, equipment, and washrooms to offer the informal e-waste sector a space dedicated to dignifying and formalizing their work.

The co-working space provides plug-and-play units for a seamless work experience. It also aims to be an affordable working solution for microentrepreneurs in the sector through its offering of a “pay-per-use” model.

In India, the majority of e-waste is handled by the informal sector often under inferior conditions. While the sector provides livelihoods for many families, it also often negatively impacts the environment and workers’ health.

Also Read: 10 things to do with your credit cards to maximise your savings

Against this backdrop, E[co]work fills this gap by providing dismantling and recycling infrastructure for India’s e-waste microentrepreneurs that is at par with the formal sector. The facility offers secure storage, personal protection equipment, and disposal of hazardous waste.

“We see ourselves turning a problem into an opportunity. We’re driven with the purpose of connecting the formal and informal sectors, empowering micro-entrepreneurs, and creating effective solutions for safe and inclusive resource recovery. We see ourselves as catalysts that bring together the physical, social, and digital elements to drive change for a more sustainable, inclusive, and circular world,” said Deepali Sinha Khetriwal, co-founder of E[co]work.

The vision is supported by the Government of India’s LiFE Mission, legislation, and corporate commitments for improved conditions, efficiency, and transparency in the recycling sector. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s GREENE initiative intends to manage e-waste responsibly for a sustainable future through collaboration between the public, government, and industries.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Helping fund family abroad is tricky. Here’s how you can both thrive

October 23, 2023
State Auditor: Government Can Save Money by Being Smarter with Vehicle Purchases

State Auditor: Government Can Save Money by Being Smarter with Vehicle Purchases

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

China’s special envoy is on Middle East mission. peace is just part of the picture

China’s special envoy is on Middle East mission. peace is just part of the picture

October 23, 2023
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Go Higher and Faster Than Most Traders Imagine – Here Are His Goals – The Daily Hodl

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Go Higher and Faster Than Most Traders Imagine – Here Are His Goals – The Daily Hodl

October 23, 2023
2023 What does “rich” mean in America, in five numbers

2023 What does “rich” mean in America, in five numbers

October 23, 2023
Fears of lower energy prices overshadow hopes for Middle East diplomacy

Fears of lower energy prices overshadow hopes for Middle East diplomacy

October 23, 2023
Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

October 23, 2023
Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

October 23, 2023