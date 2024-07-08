July 8, 2024
Dear Kings Change The Narrative Make Money And Marry A Rich Girl - Rudeboy


Popular singer and half of PSquare, Rudeboy, has advised men to work hard to make money and marry rich women when they finally accomplish their goal.

On his Instagram story, the singer bemoaned the rate at which ladies keep setting financial standards for men before dating or marrying them.

Rudeboy and Spouse, Ifeoma Ivy
Rudeboy and Spouse, Ifeoma Ivy

He urged men to change the narrative, make money and look for a rich girl since everyone ought to hustle.

In his words;

“The rate at which they keep saying man must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into relationship is alarming. Dear kings!! Change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle.”







July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024