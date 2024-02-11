De Vere School pupils receive useful budgeting lesson

Students at De Vere School, in Castle Hedingham, are currently receiving help from Reach Community Projects, a charity dedicated to bringing the subject of money management and financial awareness to schools.

The year six class was given a lesson providing youngsters with practical skills such as budgeting, designed to help prevent young people falling below the poverty line.

De Vere Primary School’s headteacher Carolyn White said: “Children in Thunberg class found the Reach workshop really beneficial.

Important – De Vere Primary School pupils learning how to budget (Image: Reach Community Projects)

“It was a really nice way to bring the financial capability strand of our personal, social, health and economic curriculum to life.

“The children thought hard about their potential future choices and were really shocked at the price of fish fingers.

“We are very grateful they came along.”

The charity was founded in 2010 by Henry Wilson and the Haverhill-based organisation has already successful rolled out the interactive lessons across west Suffolk.

Its overall objective is to relieve and prevent financial hardship whilst tackling the causes of it.

Community outreach advisor Tracey Proctor visits primary and secondary schools, colleges and youth groups to talk about budgeting.

Reach Community Projects’ CEO, Henry Wilson, is delighted this project is being rolled out to select schools across north Essex.

Location – A Street View image of De Vere Primary School (Image: Google Maps)

He said: “I’m so excited to be extending this project across the border into Essex in order to teach these vital life skills to a wider range of children at an early age.

“At Reach we have systems in place to help people with emergency aid if they are hit by financial crisis, as well as long-term support to help lift them out of their situation.

“But what I’d really love is to help prevent anyone from falling into hardship in the first place.”

To find out more about Reach Community Projects, visit reachhaverhill.org.uk.