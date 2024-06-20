DASH hires new CTO to drive growth

DASH has appointed a new chief technology officer (CTO) as the firm enters its next growth stage.

The financial advice software provider announced the appointment of Jim Lim as its next CTO, replacing Ted Tsao who has held the role for two years.

According to DASH, the addition of Lim will help facilitate the business’s next phase of growth. He joins from Sincidium, a firm which assists educational institutions to become artificial intelligence-enabled, where he was a co-founder and CTO.

Lim also holds extensive experience in technical due diligence from his time at Grovitec. Prior to this, he held various leadership roles in product management, engineering and architecture.

Tsao joined DASH in April 2022, but the firm did not specify whether he is exiting the firm or taking on a new role internally.

Commenting on Lim’s appointment, DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan said: “This role is a critical position within our business, and we have been quite particular with our appointment of Jim. His background and enthusiasm are what we require as a business to continue on our current product roadmap, most importantly our integration of software and platform.”

The new CTO will accelerate DASH’s development roadmap that will enable more efficient releases to align with client requirements.

Lim remarked: “DASH has a specific strategy that I am excited to be a part of – delivering such a significant integration of financial planning software and investment platform is going to be a game-changer for the industry.”

Earlier this month, the technology group launched a new solution for advisers and clients providing health and wellbeing content. It partnered with HealthyMe Digital, which provides wellness resources to a broad range of companies and organisations across Australia.

In the joint venture, DASH will offer health and wellbeing content through the holistic digital advice solution to clients. It aims to provide bite-sized, accessible content that individuals can easily consume and apply, “fostering lasting positive changes in their lives”.

DASH has approximately 1,400 users in Australia. Following Iress’ sale of its OneVue platform business to Praemium, DASH has become the only player to offer both financial planning software and investment platform in one shop.

In February 2024, the firm reported a platform funds under administration growth of 46.9 per cent for 2023, largely driven by independent financial advisers adopting the software.