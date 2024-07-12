Danielle Cabral Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does RHONJ Star Make?

Danielle Cabral has piqued viewers’ interest yet again. She garnered massive popularity with her appearance in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, viewers wish to know more about her, especially the key sources of her income. So, here are all the details of Danielle Cabral’s net worth and the prime sources of her earnings.

What is Danielle Cabral’s net worth in 2024?

Danielle Cabral has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2024.

Danielle Cabral is a reality TV star, musician and businesswoman. She first appeared on the MTV show True Life in the episode True Life: I am a Staten Island Girl. However, she rose to fame with her successful stint in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the show, she made headlines for talking about her bitter separation from her father. She also threw light on her issues with her brother Thomas DiPietro. Danielle Cabral further went on to feature in another reality show Family Under Construction.

Danielle Cabral’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

The primary sources of Danielle Cabral’s earnings are her reality show appearances, business ventures, and music albums.

Reality show appearances

Danielle Cabral became an overnight star with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show’s popularity also helped in the growth of her income.

Business ventures

Danielle Cabral found massive success in the world of business. She started her clothing line for kids wear known as Boujie Kidz. The success led to her starting another line Boujie Mama which features tracksuits. Danielle Cabral proudly calls herself a MOMpreneur on her Instagram, highlighting that her business is focused on kids. Her business endeavors took Danielle Cabral’s career to new heights.

Music videos

Danielle Cabral is also an accomplished singer and dancer. She has reportedly released numerous albums, which further seem to have contributed to boosting her income.