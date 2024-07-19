Dan Bongino’s net worth (2024): how did he make his money?

Dan Bongino is an American former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer turned conservative political analyst, author, and radio show host. He is best recognised for hosting The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble and the Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News. Having done multiple jobs and been in the media for a while, many are curious about his wealth. What is Dan Bongino’s net worth?

Dan Bongino had a lucrative career in the security sector before venturing into the media, where he has gained immense prominence as a radio show host. He is also known for his political views and has been involved in US politics, running for different political seats. Dan Bongino’s net worth has grown as he worked in various industries.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel John Bongino Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1974 Age 49 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence Palm City, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dar brown Marital status Married Partner Paula Andera Bongino Children 2 School Archbishop Molloy High School College Queens College, Pennsylvania State University Profession Conservative political commentator, radio show host, author Net worth $150 million Instagram @dbongino X (Twitter) @dbongino Facebook @dan.bongino

Dan Bongino’s net worth as of 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kahawa Tungu, and Estro Help, the media personality’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $150 million. How did Dan Bongino make his money? He boasts multiple income sources, including earnings from his career as a police officer and media personality. He also makes money from his book sales and other business ventures.

Where does Dan Bongino live? He resides in a luxury home in Stuart, Florida. The house, built in 2010, has about 3,600 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, a three-car garage, and a guest house. It also has 80 feet of water frontage on the Indian River Lagoon and a private dock.

Dan Bongino’s background

The media personality was born Daniel John Bongino in Queens, New York, United States. He is an American national of Italian descent who lives in Palm City, Florida. Although he is famous, details of his family background are unknown as he has not disclosed them.

Dan Bongino attended Archbishop Molloy High School in Jamaica, Queens, and completed his studies in 1992. He later joined Queens College and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology. He furthered his education at Pennsylvania State University, earning a master’s degree in Business Administration.

How old is Dan Bongino?

The radio show host was born on 4 December 1974 and is 49 years old as of June 2024. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Dan Bongino’s career

Five facts about Dan Bongino. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dan Bongino has thrived in multiple professions. He has been a police officer, author, Secret Service agent, and media personality. Here is a look into his career.

Security officer

Dan Bongino began his career in 1995 as a police officer for the New York City Police Department (NYPD). He was a police officer for about five years, quitting the service in 1999.

He joined the United States Secret Service as a special agent in 1999. He served in the Secret Service Training Academy and Presidential Protection Division through George W. Bush’s second term and part of Barack Obama’s first term. He quit the Secret Service in 2011 to pursue his political ambitions.

Politics

Bongino unsuccessfully ran for the Maryland U.S. Senate seat in 2012 and the Maryland U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2014. Some of his former Secret Service colleagues accused him of using his Secret Service background to seek elective positions, claiming he had secret information from conversations he overheard at the White House.

Author

The former Secret Service agent is an author and has published several novels. Here is a list of Dan Bongino’s publications.

Follow the Money

The Gift of Failure

Exonerated

Spygate

Life Inside the Bubble

The Fight

Protecting the President

Media

Bongino has been a radio host and commentator for multiple local and national radio programs. He has been a guest host for Sean Hannity and Mark Levin radio shows and has regularly appeared on Fox News‘ InfoWars. He is the brains behind Bongino Report, a website offering information about politics, sports, and entertainment.

The media personality has worked with several media companies, including Fox News, Cumulus Media, and Westwood One. He is known for hosting The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble and also hosted the Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News.

Dan Bongino’s family

The former police officer is married to Paula Andrea. The couple reportedly started dating in 2001, and two years later, they exchanged marriage vows on 30 August 2003. Paula is a businesswoman who runs multiple businesses, including selling martial arts apparel, providing security and risk management consultancy, and designing websites.

Who is Dan Bongino’s daughter? The media personality is a father of two daughters. His first daughter, Isabel, was born on 15 January 2004, and his second daughter, Amelia, was born on 20 January 2012.

Dan Bongino’s health issues

Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

In September 2020, the former Fox News host had a health scare after he announced that a seven-centimetre tumour was found in his throat. He later had surgery, and the tumour was successfully removed.

In October 2020, he revealed that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. However, in July 2021, he disclosed that he had healed from the cancer.

How tall is Dan Bongino?

The former secret service agent is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 210 pounds (95 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Dan Bongino? The media personality was born on 4 December 1974 and is 49 years old as of July 2024. Where does Dan Bongino come from? He hails from Queens, New York, and resides in Palm City, Florida, United States. What is Dan Bongino known for? He is best known as a media personality, having worked at Fox News, Cumulus Media, and Westwood One. He is also an author, a former police officer and a Secret Service agent. Who is Dan Bongino’s wife? He married Paula Andrea on 30 August 2003, and has been together since. Has Dan Bongino been married before? He has only been married once to his wife, Paula Andrea. Did Dan Bongino’s wife have an accident? She has not had an accident but was once involved in an altercation with an employee at a hotel in Palm Beam, Florida, for waiting in the wrong line for the restroom. Does Dan Bongino have children? He is a father of two daughters: Isabel (2004) and Amelia (2012).

Dan Bongino’s net worth shows his dedication and commitment to his career, having worked in different sectors. His wealth is attributed to earnings from his jobs as a security officer, media personality, and author. As for his personal life, his wife is Paula Andrea, and they have two daughters. His family resides in Palm City, Florida, United States.

