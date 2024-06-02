DADDY’S LEGACY – Jamaica Observer

Stennett Clarke, manager –

financial planning & analysis,

retail banking division, NCB

(Photo: Paul Mullings)

Two-year-old Levi Clarke’s dad

Style Observer (SO): Do you plan to raise Levi to chart his own course or to extend your legacy?

Stennett Clarke (SC): I plan to raise my son to chart his own course rather than simply extend my legacy. I feel like it’s my job to be his guide through the early part of his life, to help him develop his gifts, talents and abilities and to teach him core principles like excellence, discipline, relationship management, financial literacy, and effective communication. With these in place, and a strong moral compass of putting God first, I believe he will be equipped to make his own decisions, think critically, and excel in whatever path he chooses.

SO: How important is generational wealth?

SC: Generational wealth is very, very important because I believe having that in place makes things a lot easier. It enables you to have a greater sphere of influence and allows you to give back to the community in bigger ways.

SO: How has your childhood impacted your approach to fatherhood?

SC: It’s a big part of it. I learn a lot by reading, but I’ve been fortunate to be raised in an environment where if I need help, I know that I can ask for it. I also know what work I need to do to undo some approaches I learned growing up. So in knowing that, it has enabled me to be a better parent. I take the good of what my parents instilled in me, in terms of excellence, the importance of family, the importance of community, and the importance of appreciation, those are the four things that I have taken from my childhood.

SO: When, how and where did you learn your money management skills?

SC: I learned my money management skills during my first job, between the ages of 21 and 25. Thankfully, my HR department provided courses on budgeting and money management, and I was also fortunate to be exposed to individuals in the investment management field. By my mid-20s, I had gained valuable principles on managing money effectively and budgeting wisely.

SO: How important is it to teach your family about managing money?

SC: That is a top priority. Teaching my family about managing money is incredibly important. I believe it’s essential to pass on this knowledge to my family, ensuring they are equipped to manage money effectively and make informed financial decisions. My goal is to continue the legacy of building generational wealth.

SO: What’s the most impactful financial lesson you’ve ever learned?

SC: Tithing has been a crucial aspect of my financial upbringing. It might sound unusual, but it has played a significant role in shaping my money management skills. Tithing teaches discipline, the importance of making and keeping commitments, and the value of sacrifice and delayed gratification. These principles are fundamental to sound money management. Tithing has instilled in me the ability to say no, to set limits, and to stick to a budget. These lessons extend beyond finances and have influenced my life choices and decision-making processes.

SO: What has been your worst financial experience?

SC: Back in the day, I once invested heavily in a venture that didn’t succeed, using borrowed money. Unfortunately, it didn’t yield the returns I expected.

SO: What was the teachable moment?

SC: I learned the value of thoroughly researching a company’s history, track record of success, and potential before investing.

SO: Who’s your money hero?

SC: I would say that my mom is my money hero because she instilled discipline in me. She emphasised the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted, like using what you have and being smart about managing my time and resources. She really played a significant role in shaping my work ethic and approach to life.

SO: What’s your best family pastime?



SC: Sundays are pool days; I love spending time with my family at the pool. My son is at the stage where he’s exploring. I also love our family drive-outs. Every evening he makes it a point of duty to go to the door and say “outside, outside” so that we can go on a drive together. He even points in the direction I should go when driving. I love those moments.

SO: What has been your best Father’s Day memory?

SC: My best Father’s Day memory so far was when my son was barely one year old, and we went to Miss T’s in Ocho Rios. It was just me, my wife, and our son, chilling and enjoying each other’s company. It was a simple yet memorable Father’s Day, filled with love and joy.

SO: What’s your legacy goal?

SC: I want to be a good example for my son. I want him to be someone he can look up to and respect. I want to be present for significant moments in his life, like his wedding and graduation. I don’t want him to idolise me, but I hope that one day he will say, “Daddy, thank you for investing in me and pouring into me. Thank you for the man-to-man talks, and thank you for believing in me.” I want to foster a close-knit family bond that endures through generations, ensuring that we cherish and prioritise our relationships above all else.