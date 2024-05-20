Dad of Four Gets Heat on Viral TikTok With ‘Cool’ Money-Saving Hack

Image:Adobe Stock

At the risk of being dubbed Captain Obvious, I just have to say that having a kid is expensive. The baby gear and clothes and food and skincare and daycare and miscellaneous costs add up quickly. And that’s just for one kid. So we can hardly blame one dad of four for trying to save money where he can.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Texas dad Josh Mileham explains how he eats out as a family of six — with his wife Callie and their kids Brooklyn, 14, Colton, 11, Asher, 8, and Vallyn, 6 — without spending $120. In the video, Josh ordered a fajita platter and showed off his “cool trick.” He took one of the tortillas, sprinkled it with cheese, folded it in half, and placed it between the sizzling platter and the wood board underneath.

“Make you a quesadilla in about two minutes,” he said before handing one of his sons a “nice and toasty” quesadilla that got a nod of approval and a thumbs up.

The video has garnered more than 60.8 thousand likes, 1.5 thousand comments, and a lot of heat. Because viewers are starkly divided. Is this a brilliant way to save? Or a way to snub his kids? (It certainly isn’t a unanimous slam dunk like this 10-year-old’s financial plan.)

“Omg, this man is a freaking genius!!!” one person said.

“I grew up extremely poor and this brings me so much joy that you found a way and your children look so happy to enjoy it ❤️,” another added.

“At least they take their kids out to eat. I never got to go out to eat as a kid. Plus it’s better than the amount of waste I see most families do.”

Others were horrified, saying that the wooden boards don’t get cleaned well — if at all. To which Callie said she had to give up being a germaphobe when she had four kids.

“This is child abuse honestly. You’re barely giving these kids enough food to qualify as a snack,” one person said.

“My kids eat like grown men. There is no way that would fill my kids up. If I can’t afford to feed the kids I have I stay at home,” another added.

“You eating good but you’re giving your poor kids scraps.”

Callie and Josh posted a “part two,” responding directly to a comment that said, “Or just don’t be cheap and feed your kids.” They went to Texas Roadhouse and ordered the pulled pork sandwich. Josh then took the complimentary rolls, loaded them up with pork, and made his kids sliders — two apiece for the older kids and one each for the youngins. There was also a side of fries for the kids. And Josh still had a hefty pulled pork sandwich leftover for himself.

“The kid that made a tear motion. Knowing he’s still gonna be hungry when his roll is gone. Ridiculous. Don’t have kids if you don’t wanna pay for them!” one person commented, referencing when one son made a crying motion toward the camera. Honestly, I read that as him being sarcastic knowing how many trolls were going to come for his parents. “Yes the sign of abused children … the old tear motion 😂,” Callie responded.

“Yet you have nails/lashes and who knows what else done! If you can’t afford to go out and get each kid their own meal then don’t go out,” one person said.

“Don’t know what these negative comments are about. I think this is a great idea!! Especially in this economy,” another person added.

Yet another pointed out that the only “crime” was that Josh didn’t put BBQ sauce on the sliders, providing a laugh amid all the tension.

Their subtotal came to $17.30, and they left a $20 tip. A fact that Callie shared by showing the receipt after a follower commented saying they probably left two bucks. More than 100 percent! People of course wondered why that $20 wasn’t put toward meals for their kids, but at least this worked out really nicely for the server.

The question, in my mind, is more a matter of whether this is OK to do to the restaurant owners more than is this OK for the kids. Especially since Callie said the kids still left food behind. Even with just a couple of sliders and a shared basket of fries.

“People are hilarious — in the comments people are screaming that I should get them each a kid’s meal,” Josh told TODAY.com. “I’m like, absolutely not. They’re going to take two bites and throw it away.”

“I couldn’t care less about the haters,” he continued. “There are families that don’t go out to eat often because they think they can’t afford it. I’m here to help those people. I want them to know it’s possible to have a decent meal out for $20.”

The Mileham videos will keep coming, and we’re sure the controversy will continue. But as long as the kids’ bellies are full and the servers are tipped well, we find it hard to get overly heated over this well-intentioned hack.