Cynthia Bailey Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does RHOA Star Make?

Cynthia Bailey is back in the headlines. She is widely known for her appearance in the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This time, her net worth has caught the interest of the viewers. So, let’s delve deep into Cynthia Bailey’s Net Worth in 2024 and the sources of her earnings.

What is Cynthia Bailey’s net worth in 2024?

Cynthia Bailey has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million in 2024.

Cynthia Bailey is a model, actress, reality star, and businesswoman. At the age of 18, she began her modeling career and then went on to feature in numerous ads and magazines. Apart from that, she has been part of significant fashion shows in Paris and Milan. She has been the face of popular brands establishing her career in the modeling industry. However, Cynthia Bailey’s stint in The Real Housewives of Atlanta rose her to massive fame. The show reflected on her friendship with NeNe Leaks and her romance with nightclub owner Peter Thomas.

Cynthia Bailey’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

Cynthia Bailey’s income sources are her modeling campaigns, reality show appearances, business ventures, and real estate investments.

Modeling Campaigns

Cynthia Bailey has worked as a top model for numerous brands. The popular brands include the likes of Maybelline, Target, Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Vanity Fair, and many others.

Reality show appearances

Cynthia Bailey’s career witnessed a surge with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The appearance added a significant amount to her income.

Business Ventures

Cynthia Bailey started her own modeling school in Atlanta in 2011. In 2019, she launched an event space known as Bailey Room Wine Cellar. These successful business ideas boosted Cynthia Bailey’s income, taking her to new heights.

Real Estate Investments

Cynthia Bailey bought a posh home in Atlanta worth $940,000 in 2016. The house boasts of six bedrooms, and five bathrooms over one and a half acres.