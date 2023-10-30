Cut-the-Cost: Here's the best way to save money on music streaming

We all have our favourite music, and there are now more options than ever before to listen to it.

But where can you get the best deal to listen to your beats?

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, Newstalk is here to show you the best ways to save on your bills.

Cut-the-Cost offers tips and advice on everything from your phone bill and energy costs, bin collection, broadband and even your shopping.

This Bank Holiday Monday we’re taking a deep dive into the world of music streaming.

So sit back and listen up…

Spotify

Spotify offers a free service that gives full access to its music catalogue.

However users can only skip six tracks per hour and will have adverts.

For those wishing to opt for a paid plan, there are a number of options.

Individual plan

€10.99 per month

One account

Duo plan

€14.99 per month

Two accounts

Family plan

€17.99 per month

Up to six accounts

Student (Discount for eligible students in university)

€5.99 per month

One account

What else should I know? Spotify also offers a large array of audiobooks, which are charged separately per title. However it is rolling out 15 hours of listening per month under a recently-announced plan.

Apple Music

Voice does not allow you to download songs, and also excludes Dolby Atmos audio

Student €5.99 per month

Individual €10.99 per month

Family €16.99 per month

Family gives unlimited access for up to six people

What else should I know? Users can get six months free when they buy an eligible Apple device

Tidal

Sound quality of 16-bit, 44.1 kHz

HiFi Plus €19.99 per month

Sound quality up to 24-bit, 192 kHz

Family (Up to six accounts on one plan)

From €16.99 per month

What else should I know? Tidal is offering the service free for 30 days

Amazon Music

Amazon offers a limited music service as part of its Prime package.

Users can listen to music, but cannot choose specific tracks or turn off the ‘Shuffle’ function.

Amazon Music Unlimited, priced at €11.55 per month, offers a wider range of music options and additional features.

What else should I know? Amazon is currently offering four months free to those who sign up to Unlimited