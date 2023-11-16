Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 16, 2023: Rates Slide

The big question for housing market experts is whether we’re finally on the path to lower mortgage rates. Recently, mortgage rates have seen some moderate recovery, fueled by a combination of weaker labor data, a lower 10-year Treasury yield and positive messaging from the Federal Reserve about its fight against inflation.

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline this week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances made gains.

This month’s dip in mortgage rates brought some buyers out of the woodwork. Mortgage applications increased by 2.5% for the week ending Nov. 3, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Still, many homeowners aren’t willing to sell or refinance their homes because they’d be dealing with the same issues as today’s prospective buyers: elevated mortgage rates, limited available inventory and expensive homes.

“Many homeowners are locked into ultra-low mortgage rates, providing a strong disincentive to move,” said Matthew Walsh, housing economist for Moody’s Analytics. Last month, refinance applications were down by 92.3% compared to the height of the 2020 refi boom, according to the housing authority Fannie Mae.

If you bought a house more than a year ago and your main goal is to save money, you probably won’t be able to secure a cheaper mortgage rate through refinancing right now. But a refi could make sense for other reasons, including changing your mortgage type or removing someone from your mortgage.

Refinance rates for homeowners

If you decide to refinance, make sure to compare rates, fees and the annual percentage rate, which reflects the total cost of borrowing, from different lenders to find the best deal.

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate. Here’s a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

Today’s refinance rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 7.95% 7.96% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 7.22% 7.35% -0.13 10-year fixed refi 7.21% 7.14% +0.07

Rates as of November 16, 2023.

Where will refinance rates end up?

“Affordability, specifically how a lack of available homes for sale has kept home prices rising despite climbing interest rates and falling demand, is the story of the year,” according to Black Knight’s monthly mortgage data report.

Mortgage rates move up and down on a daily basis in response to a variety of factors, including inflation, monetary policy and the outlook for the economy more broadly.

After several consecutive interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and 2023 to slow inflation, which helped push mortgage rates to record highs, the Fed has entered a holding pattern to evaluate the effects on price growth and the labor market.

Lower inflation and a cooling labor market may anchor rates, according to Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation. But it’s unlikely there’ll be meaningful declines in home loan rates or immediate improvements until there’s more progress and a sustained decline in economic activity, she said.

It’s incredibly difficult to predict the exact movement of mortgage rates because they’re tied to the wide economy and global geopolitical events, Kushi said.

Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire, says as long as inflation continues to slow down, the Fed will eventually be able to cut rates in 2024. Even though the Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates, its actions have a ripple effect on the economy.

Fannie Mae forecasts the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage to end the year at 7.3%. Mortgage rates could go down to the 6% range in the middle of next year.

How to find personalized refinance rates

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you at the moment.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 7.95%, a decrease of 1 basis point from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance so it can be a good option if you’re having trouble making your monthly payments. However, a 30-year refinance loan will take you longer to pay off and will typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 7.22%, a decrease of 13 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.21%, an increase of 7 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Generally, it’s a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, consider other factors, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan and the amount of your monthly payment. And don’t forget to factor in fees and closing costs, which can add up.

With mortgage refinance rates at current heights, the number of refinancing applicants has shrunk. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than today, there is little financial benefit to refinancing your mortgage. However, homeowners can’t time the market. Regardless of where rates are headed, decide if refinancing makes sense based on your financial situation and goals.