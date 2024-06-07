Cruise week report: Why cruise ships are white, how to save money as a solo cruiser, Carnival food guide, and more

We share lots of cruise updates and advice here, and this is a weekly roundup of everything you may have missed from this week.

1. 16 easy ways to save money on a Disney Cruise

Disney Cruise line is known for bringing their magic to the seas!

However, they are also known for being an expensive cruise vacation compared to other family-friendly lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line. While they ensure that you get a lot for your money while onboard, with character interactions, high-end entertainment, dining options, and more, the initial price can still leave families wondering how to save money.

Whether you’re trying to pinch pennies whenever possible or simply don’t want to break the bank, try these 16 easy tips to save money on a Disney cruise.

Read more: 16 easy ways to save money on a Disney Cruise

2. 10 Biggest Mistakes to Avoid at Cruise Ship Embarkation And Disembarkation

When it comes to cruising, there is nothing more exciting than finally arriving at your embarkation port to begin your vacation.

However, travel can be stressful, and you can easily feel drained before stepping foot onboard. Like with all travel, there are many tips for what you should and shouldn’t do to make the experience more enjoyable. Cruising, however, comes with its own unique advice.

Here are 10 mistakes to avoid at embarkation and disembarkation to help you have a more seamless travel experience.

Read more: 10 Biggest Mistakes to Avoid at Cruise Ship Embarkation And Disembarkation

3. Why are cruise ships white?

While each cruise line is known for its unique features, they all have one thing in common: their ships are white.

Now, of course, these ships aren’t completely white, with each brand adding its own colors and designs to the outside. However, the base of the ship remains white, and it may have you wondering why. Not only is the color more efficient, but it can also save the cruise line money!

Here are some of the reasons behind why cruise ships are painted white.

Read more: Why are cruise ships white?

4. Why You Should Book Cruise Ship Cabins for Two Even As a Solo Traveler

Cruising is one of the best vacations you can take when you are planning to travel solo!

From the ability to make connections to the ease that cruise travel provides, it is no wonder why it’s a growing travel option for those looking to travel on their own. When it comes to rooms, solo travelers may be surprised the fare between one to two passengers isn’t all that different. In fact, to save money, solo cruisers should look into booking a cabin for two, even when there is no intention for the second guest to show up on embarkation day.

Here is everything you need to know about why you should book a cruise cabin for two when you’re traveling as one.

Read more: Why You Should Book Cruise Ship Cabins for Two Even As a Solo Traveler

5. The worst months to cruise to Europe

If you’re looking at sailing around Europe, you may be surprised at which months you should focus on.

As opposed to Caribbean cruises where you will spend most of your time in port enjoying the tropical beaches, European port days are typically spent sightseeing. Additionally, depending on where your cruise is sailing, the weather can be much more diverse than you would find in the Caribbean. Of course, finding the ideal time to cruise can also vary based on many factors such as crowing, weather, destinations, and your travel party’s availability.

Here are our thoughts on the worst months to cruise to Europe.

Read more: The worst months to cruise to Europe

6. I saved money by shopping at Sam’s Club before my upcoming cruise. Here are the items I’m happy I bought

If you have an upcoming cruise planned, you may already be thinking about the planning process.

When it is time for you to start packing, you will want to ensure that you have everything you might need while onboard, as cruise ships may not have what you need available for purchase. And if they do, you’re likely to pay a lot more for it. Cruise.Blog writer Allie recently started packing for her upcoming European cruise and swung by Sam’s Club to see what she could purchase.

Here is her list of items she purchased for her upcoming cruise to save money at Sam’s Club.

Read more: I saved money by shopping at Sam’s Club before my upcoming cruise. Here are the items I’m happy I bought

7. Everything you need to know about dining on a Carnival cruise!

When it comes to cruising, the food can be a highlight for many!

Carnival Cruise Line arguably has some of the best food onboard cruise ships, offering an assortment of complimentary, quick-casual eateries on their ships. Not only that, but thanks to their partnerships with celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaq O’Neal, and Emeril Lagasse, there are exclusive options available only on this cruise line.

Here is your ultimate guide to your dining options, including menus, onboard Carnival’s fun ships.

Read more: Carnival Cruise Line: Ultimate Food Guide

8. Almost 70 sickened with norovirus on the Celebrity Summit cruise ship

The last thing that you want to happen on vacation is falling ill.

Unfortunately for some cruisers on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit May 24, 2024 sailing, this was the case. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 68 of the 2,264 passengers aboard Summit contracted norovirus on the May 24 voyage, in addition to five crew members.

Here is everything that we know about the outbreak.

Read more: Almost 70 sickened with norovirus on the Celebrity Summit cruise ship

9. Teen abandons parents on island to return to cruise on time: “They missed the departure. By a lot. Like 45 minutes”

If you had to choose between staying ashore with your parents or returning to the cruise ship on time, which would you choose?

Reddit user ProfessionalTax7753 asked for advice after abandoning their parents on a Caribbean island. The user graduated high school in December and was on a celebratory cruise with their parents. As they usually travel to all-inclusive islands, their parents weren’t used to adhering to the ship’s strict schedule and ended up being left behind. The parents ended up having to pay to meet up with the ship in the next port of call and weren’t too happy with their now-adult child.

You can read more about the incident below.

Read more: Teen abandons parents on island to return to cruise on time: “They missed the departure. By a lot. Like 45 minutes”