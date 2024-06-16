Cruise guest shares easy tip to save money on a cruise holiday | Cruise | Travel

June 16, 2024


A cruise guest has shared how to save money on a cruise holiday (Image: Getty)

Cruise guests usually pay for most of their holiday upfront but unfortunately, they may end up spending a lot of money on extras.

Whether it’s alcoholic drinks, a pricey excursion or an internet package, extra costs can quickly add up.

A cruise guest has taken to Reddit to share their top tips to keep to a budget on a cruise holiday, and luckily they’re pretty easy to follow.

The Reddit user wrote: “Excursions. This is where money can be saved if you book your own. With this understanding, you must be careful with your time.

“For Rome, I did everything myself. But I pre-bought tickets to the Vatican and the Colosseum.”

Tourists can save money by exploring themselves rather than booking an excursion (Image: Getty)

Cruise excursions might look appealing but they can be one of the most expensive ways to explore a city.

Guests can save money by planning their days themselves and taking public transport into the centre of the city.

It’s a good idea to do a little research before arrival to find the quickest way of getting to the city centre.

Interior cabins are usually the cheapest type of room on a cruise ship (Image: Getty)

If you’re travelling on a very low budget, search for free activities such as museums or parks in the city you’re visiting.

Another guest added: “I almost always cruise in an interior cabin. I will never pay more for an ocean view and as a solo cruiser, I don’t use my balcony enough to justify it.”

Interior cabin rooms are usually the cheapest way to cruise and might be ideal for guests who don’t intend to spend much time in their cabin.

If you’re a light sleeper, an interior cabin could be a good option as it will always be completely dark at night.

Guests can also save money by avoiding a drinks package if they don’t intend to drink a lot on their cruise.

While some onboard activities may incur an additional charge, guests can save money by sticking to free facilities.



