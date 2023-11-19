Council bosses urged to ‘make money’ from city chambers when not in use (Image: Newsquest)

Council bosses should consider making money from the historic rooms in their city centre headquarters when they are not in use, according to a councillor.

The George Square 1888 landmark is lavishly decorated inside boasting magnificent architectural features. There could be the potential to rent out the grand spaces among other money-making ideas. Tours are offered for free.

The council faces a £120 million shortfall over the next three years, with service culls, charge rises, and the sale of property among the options to balance the books.

Labour councillor Hanif Raja said: “This chamber is sitting in darkness using electricity when we are on holiday. Why don’t we use this building for other purposes to bring income in?”

He called for a strategy to consider the issue of property not being used “properly” to bring in funds.

Council finance director Martin Booth said: “Lots of council buildings do get used for wider purposes. We try to rent them out for events and whatnot.

“I think you are specifically referring to the chambers. That would be a decision for politicians to make if you wanted that to be used more commercially than it is at the moment.”

Speaking at a city administration committee, Councillor Raja also said council properties are sitting there being wasted and cost money for the council.

He said expensive properties are also being rented instead of being sold.

Mr Booth said a property strategy is considering council property and is also looking at Glasgow Life over buildings.

He said staff are “looking at properties that are leased rather than owned” and are considering the most efficient way of managing estates.

He said they are considering getting out of leases or selling buildings.

Following questions from Labour councillor Elaine McDougall, Mr Booth said the £120 million figure did not include an estimated £54 million to meet changes to the housing needs of asylum seekers in the city.

Ms McDougall voiced concern about the lack of details in the paper.

Mr Booth said the problem of funding housing for asylum seekers is of “such a severe scale that it is not manageable within our budget process.”

He said: “It can’t be managed within normal council resources.”

The Scottish Greens and Labour councillors put through amendments, which were accepted, to the council paper on the budget strategy 2024 to 2025 to 2026 to 2027, which was presented at the meeting.

Scottish Greens Councillor Jon Molyneux said his accepted amendment seeks clarity on the council tax freeze funding from the government and makes the case for more national cash for sporting and cultural assets.

It also seeks to make sure councillors have information on applying revenue-raising powers.

Labour Councillor Jill Brown who lodged an amendment called for savings to be evenly distributed over three years, which was accepted by Mr Booth.

The council is to set a budget on February 15 next year.