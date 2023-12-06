Costco's Price Adjustment Policy: What You Need To Know To Save Money

It’s frustrating to buy something and see the store where you purchased it place the same item on sale for a lower price a week later. This is especially true if it’s a big-ticket item like a new TV or kitchen appliance, where the price difference can be substantial. If you’re a Costco member and have recently made such a purchase from Costco — either in person or online — you might be in for a pleasant surprise.

Costco’s members-only warehouses are a go-to for households looking to buy in bulk and save money, and there’s one secret money-saving tool that Costco members can take advantage of. Keep reading for a look at Costco’s price adjustment policy, including what’s covered, what’s not and what you need to do to make sure you get the best price.

Does Costco Have a Price Adjustment Policy?

Did you recently make a purchase from Costco and notice that the price has dropped? It may take a little extra effort, but you might still be able to get the sale price. Costco prides itself on saving its customers money, and the price adjustment policy at Costco is another member perk designed to guarantee you get the lowest available price for your purchases.

Though Costco won’t price match with brick-and-mortar or online retailer competitors, it will price match with itself. As per Costco policy, if the price of an item drops within 30 days of your purchase, you can request a price adjustment. The process is different for warehouse and online sales, and there are some restrictions.

Will Costco Give Me a Price Adjustment?

If the sale price of an item you’ve purchased — either at a physical Costco location or online — decreases within 30 days from the date of purchase, Costco will typically honor a price adjustment. To qualify for a price adjustment, you must be a non-reselling member who made a purchase within 30 days of a subsequent change in price.

You can request price adjustments for multiple items purchased at one time or for items purchased on different dates, as long as they’re within that 30-day window. You’ll have to request the price adjustment from Costco, but once you’ve done that, you’ll get a refund for the difference in what you paid versus the lower price.

Costco’s Price Adjustment Policy: Limitations and Restrictions

Costco won’t price match with any other sellers and, unfortunately, won’t match between Costco’s in-warehouse and Costco.com online prices. Online and in-store pricing differs due to shipping and handling charges that apply to online purchases but not those made at a Costco warehouse.

Costco reserves the right to refuse requests for price adjustments and will not make adjustments for any gold bullion bought through the company.

Its policy may change, so be sure you read the fine print on the back of your receipt or contact Costco for more information.

How Do I Get a Price Adjustment From Costco?

The process varies depending on whether you purchased the item online or at a physical location.

Online Purchases

If you’ve made an eligible purchase on Costco.com and want to request a price adjustment, follow these steps:

Visit Costco’s customer service webpage. Click on the “Price Adjustment” icon in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen. Select the “Request a Price Adjustment” button.

After clicking the button, you’ll be taken to a price adjustment form that requires some qualifying information, like your name and membership number, the original order number, the month and year of the order and the exact lower price of the item. Fill out the form completely and submit it, and you should receive a confirmation that your request was received.

A member of Costco’s customer service team will review your request and, if approved, credit the difference back to your original payment method. Credits are usually issued to the original payment method within five to seven business days of approval.

Physical Purchases

For purchases made at a Costco warehouse, Costco’s official policy requires you to ask for a price adjustment at the returns counter at the location where you made the purchase.

Special Orders and Home Improvement Installed Products

For purchases through the Special Order Kiosk and home improvement installed products, it’s a little more complicated. Whether you qualify for a price adjustment (or what Costco calls “additional Costco Shop Card value”) depends on the product, the contract date and the pretax price. Eligibility is limited to transactions made within 14 days before and after the official promotion dates, and promotional prices can’t be combined with other manufacturers’ promotions.

Making the Most of Costco’s Price Adjustment Policy

Stay up to date with changing Costco prices by regularly checking the website for price drops or setting up alerts for items you’ve already purchased. If you shop at Costco frequently, you might want to keep track of the dates on your receipts. Sometime before the 30-day window closes, be sure to double-check for new prices.

Bear in mind that Costco’s price adjustment policy even applies to items that go on sale — as long as they’re on sale at Costco. While the price adjustment applies even to sale items, it won’t cover a better or sale price found at a different retailer, and remember that Costco won’t price match between warehouse and Costco.com sales.

Costco’s price adjustment policy is a great tool to save more money on your purchases. A little extra work checking receipts against sales flyers could add significantly to the savings you get from your Costco membership. Don’t hesitate to request a price adjustment if a product price drops.