November 6, 2023
Cost of living: People set to save money on GP fees as major change made to prescriptions


Pharmacists will soon have the power to extend prescriptions, saving people a trip to their GP and a repeat prescription fee.

It will also help GPs as they will have less appointments taken up by repeat prescriptions and more appointments available for those who need them.

The increased prescribing powers will come into effect in the new year.

Read more: Expert explains why we can feel so 'SAD' during the winter season and how to tackle it

The decision follows the first recommendation of an expert taskforce set up to examine the issue, RTE reports.

From 1 March, pharmacists will have the power to extend prescriptions up to a maximum of 12 months for patients, if they feel it is appropriate.

They may also decide, following assessment, to refuse a patient’s request for a prescription extension.

Certain medications will not be eligible for prescription extension.



